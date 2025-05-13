All Hornets

NBA insider predicts Hornets pass on Ace Bailey for Duke star with fourth pick

The Hornets could've gotten Ace Bailey, but they opted for a Duke player instead.

Zach Roberts

May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; Duke players R-L Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel,and Khaman Maluach. during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
With the NBA draft lottery firmly in the rearview mirror, mock drafts can now at least be accurate to the order. Most mocks didn't bother simulating a lottery because, as last night proved, it's difficult to even come close to what the actual order ends up being. The Charlotte Hornets, by record, picked third. By lottery results, they'll pick fourth.

With that fourth pick, the expectation is that it'll come down to Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe. In the latest mock from The Athletic, Edgecombe was gone, but the Hornets didn't take Bailey. Instead, they took one of Cooper Flagg's teammates from Duke.

Instead of Bailey, the Hornets took Kon Knueppel. "A team plagued by terrible shooting last year could certainly use arguably the best shooter available in the draft, especially one who comes with some helpful local branding from his season up the road at Duke,"John Hollinger wrote. "Charlotte shot just 33.9 percent from 3 last season to rank 28th in the league and should have plentiful minutes available for Knueppel to develop. A 6-foot-7 wing who shot 40.7 percent from 3 and 91.4 percent from the line last season, Knueppel should also benefit from playing next to LaMelo Ball’s passing wizardry."

Kon Knueppe
Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) walks off the court after losing to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Hornets need shooters, which is why they pass on the talented big man in Bailey and go for the versatile shooter in Knueppel. Charlotte tried to land Dalton Knecht at the deadline last year, and they may select a similar archetype this draft instead.

Knueppel, as a forward who is 6'7" and will fit nicely in the lineup, can play either shooting guard or small forward. He could also play power forward if the need arose. At 6'7", he slots in well in a lineup that has three other players at that height (LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller).

Miller generally looks taller and has the length of a taller player than 6'7", so the lineup after this pick could be Ball, Knueppel, Miller, Bridges, and Mark Williams. Instead of Bailey, the Hornets get a plug-and-play wing who can fix some of their immediate deficiencies.

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI

