NBA insider predicts Hornets pass on Ace Bailey for Duke star with fourth pick
With the NBA draft lottery firmly in the rearview mirror, mock drafts can now at least be accurate to the order. Most mocks didn't bother simulating a lottery because, as last night proved, it's difficult to even come close to what the actual order ends up being. The Charlotte Hornets, by record, picked third. By lottery results, they'll pick fourth.
With that fourth pick, the expectation is that it'll come down to Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe. In the latest mock from The Athletic, Edgecombe was gone, but the Hornets didn't take Bailey. Instead, they took one of Cooper Flagg's teammates from Duke.
Instead of Bailey, the Hornets took Kon Knueppel. "A team plagued by terrible shooting last year could certainly use arguably the best shooter available in the draft, especially one who comes with some helpful local branding from his season up the road at Duke,"John Hollinger wrote. "Charlotte shot just 33.9 percent from 3 last season to rank 28th in the league and should have plentiful minutes available for Knueppel to develop. A 6-foot-7 wing who shot 40.7 percent from 3 and 91.4 percent from the line last season, Knueppel should also benefit from playing next to LaMelo Ball’s passing wizardry."
The Hornets need shooters, which is why they pass on the talented big man in Bailey and go for the versatile shooter in Knueppel. Charlotte tried to land Dalton Knecht at the deadline last year, and they may select a similar archetype this draft instead.
Knueppel, as a forward who is 6'7" and will fit nicely in the lineup, can play either shooting guard or small forward. He could also play power forward if the need arose. At 6'7", he slots in well in a lineup that has three other players at that height (LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller).
Miller generally looks taller and has the length of a taller player than 6'7", so the lineup after this pick could be Ball, Knueppel, Miller, Bridges, and Mark Williams. Instead of Bailey, the Hornets get a plug-and-play wing who can fix some of their immediate deficiencies.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets fans react to not landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft
Could the Hornets trade back after the NBA draft lottery results?
Nick Smith Jr.'s future with the Hornets could be impacted by the NBA Draft
Identifying the Hornets' winners + losers from the NBA Draft lottery