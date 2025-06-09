NBA mock draft roundup: A clear favorite is emerging in projections for the Hornets
We're well into the month of June, which means the 2025 NBA draft is just around the corner. The Charlotte Hornets currently hold the fourth overall pick and will have a tough decision to make, regardless of who is still on the board.
This week's mock draft roundup is close to a consensus, but there are a number of prospects the Hornets could take at four: VJ Edgecombe (Baylor), Khaman Maluach (Duke), Kon Knueppel (Duke), Tre Johnson (Texas), and Ace Bailey (Rutgers). More than likely one of those players will be the pick.
Here's a look at what others around the industry see happening in Charlotte, in addition to our projection.
Bleacher Report: VJ Edgecombe, guard, Baylor
"With offense running through LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, Edgecombe gives Charlotte a different type of scorer and defender with his rim pressure and quickness." - Jonathan Wasserman
CBS Sports: VJ Edgecombe, guard, Baylor
"The Hornets went from having as good of odds as anybody to land Flagg and keep him 150 miles from where he starred at Duke to sliding to fourth in this draft. That's bad luck. But they'll still have an opportunity to land a difference-maker -- among them Edgecombe, who is a top-shelf and explosive athlete capable of creating posters in transition. He's the type of prospect who is both safe and filled with upside after helping Baylor make what was a sixth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament." - Gary Parrish
Charlotte Hornets On SI: Tre Johnson, guard, Texas
As you can see, my pick is sandwiched by VJ Edgecombe projections on both sides. I do believe he is the best fit for Charlotte, and that if he's available, Jeff Peterson won't take very long to turn the card in. I've got this feeling that the Sixers are going to snatch him up at No. 3, which leaves Ace Bailey, Tre Johnson, and Kon Knueppel as the best players available. Bailey has the highest ceiling, but I don't love his fit in Charlotte. Johnson is an explosive scorer and would play well alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
Draft Digest On SI: VJ Edgecombe, guard, Baylor
ESPN: VJ Edgecombe, guard, Baylor
"The No. 4 pick is still advantageous with the way the board falls, as Charlotte will operate knowing that at least Edgecombe or Bailey will be available, both of whom would represent significant talent upgrades. Edgecombe is widely viewed as the safer of the two for Charlotte, but there's not a consensus for teams after Flagg and Harper come off the board, making this range of the draft interesting to discern. Considering the Hornets' needs, it wouldn't be surprising to see Tre Johnsonreceive a look here as well." - Jeremy Woo
Pro Sports Network: VJ Edgecombe, guard, Baylor
"LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridges give the Hornets a solid foundation. What they’re missing is an off-ball guard who can take this unit to the next level, and V.J. Edgecombe is precisely that. The 6’5″ guard’s catch-and-shoot ability and slashing game make him a threat on the wing. Throw in some passing upside, and he looks like the ideal two-guard for this roster." - Priyanshu Choudhary
