Hornets urged to prioritize Tre Mann — Analyst calls him a ‘borderline must’ re-sign
Had Tre Mann played the entire 2024-25 season, there's a chance he could have played his way out of Charlotte's price range. The fourth-year guard was on pace for the best season of his career when he landed on the shelf with a back issue.
There was also a thought that if that level of play continued over the course of an 82-game season, he would firmly be in the mix to be the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year. Instead, the offseason talk is about his health and whether or not the Hornets feel comfortable with his medical situation moving forward.
The restricted free agent would net a qualifying offer somewhere in the neighborhood of $7 million. A multi-year deal, according to NBA cap guru Keith Smith, projects at $11 million for two years.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale believes figuring out a contract for Mann should be Charlotte's No. 1 offseason priority.
"Re-signing the 24-year-old should be considered a borderline must. He is averaging around 13 points and 4.5 assists in under 30 minutes per game since coming to Charlotte while downing 40 percent of his threes. The spacing, shot-making, and ball-handling he (theoretically) provides is big-time for a team that doesn't have anyone else around LaMelo who checks all those boxes.
"Of course, Mann's health looms as a potential curveball. He appeared in just 13 games this year before a lower back issue sidelined him for the rest of the season. That makes it harder for the Hornets to come up with his price point, but they have more information on his injury than anyone, and his near-season-long absence will probably scare off other suitors."
Getting Mann's situation straightened out is near the top, but I would think Mark Williams' future needs to be settled sooner rather than later, as in, like before the draft. If Charlotte knows it wants to move Williams, it gives them a better understanding of what they need to address in the draft. He's under contract through next season, so no, a decision doesn't technically have to be made, but they need to inform him if they believe he's part of their future or not.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Why a Bradley Beal trade to the Hornets is more fantasy than reality
Jarrett Allen to Charlotte? This mock trade could finally fix the Hornets’ defense
Why LaMelo Ball will be traded before the NBA draft if Charlotte will ever pull the trigger
Celtics, Suns tabbed as possible draft night trade partners for Hornets