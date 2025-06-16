LaVar Ball sends strong message to NBA team about trading for LaMelo
The Charlotte Hornets don't appear to have any interest in trading star point guard LaMelo Ball despite several folks in the national media continuing to urge the organization to ship him to a bigger market/playoff contender.
The trade chatter isn't completely off base, however, considering Ball hasn't been able to stay on the court in his five years in the league. If the injury issues continue, Charlotte may not have a choice but to move on from him. The problem is, his trade value will only continue to dwindle the more he gets hurt, which is why some folks believe this is the best opportunity for the Hornets to get near full max value in a deal.
His father, Lavar, has never shied away from sharing his opinion on his three sons and recently posted a video on Instagram addressing all of the rumors surrounding LaMelo. While he initially said he didn't care where Melo plays, he eventually would go on to tell the Los Angeles Clippers to go make a move, which wouldn't be the first time he's publicly urged them to acquire his son.
“If you want a championship, listen to me! I’m making it very easy. Everybody trying to go out and make these trades…hey, Melo should be over here, Melo should be over here. I don’t care where you put Melo. But what I do tell you, if you put him with his brother, he will go to his original spot, which is the two. He loves to score, but the only person he’ll move over from the one spot is his brother, Lonzo. Get Lonzo and Melo, and Gelo - can’t nobody beat my three boys playing fast. So the Clippers, bring them dang Ball boys home and let’s go get this championship and quit messing around. All you fans who want a championship back in L.A…YES! Whole new arena with the Ball boys? You’re going to want to come and watch that show. But if you want a championship, (Steve) Ballmer, I’m talking to you…go get them Ball boys and let’s ball!”
