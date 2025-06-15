How far can the Hornets climb on draft night? These teams could make a deal
The overwhelming feeling is that the Charlotte Hornets are going to do whatever they can to move back up into the first round of the draft and sit out day two. They are primed to make a move up the board, thanks to having two consecutive picks early in the second round (No. 33, No. 34).
So, how high can they move up into the first round? Let's look at the options.
Both Boston (No. 28) and Phoenix (No. 29) are going to be obvious candidates as they look to add young talent and shed money. Jeff Peterson can rest well at night knowing that if there's nothing higher, he'll at least have those two to make a deal with.
Brooklyn, which holds the 26th and 27th picks, could be on the table as well. By sending the Nets 33 and 34, they would hold three of the first six picks of the second round. I wouldn't expect them to make all three selections, but they can ship the picks to Minnesota for No. 31 or keep one and trade one. Given Jeff Peterson's relationship with the Nets' front office, something could happen here.
Indiana (No. 23) only has 11 players under contract for next season. Myles Turner is someone they definitely want to bring back, but they probably won't be very active in the free agent market if I had to guess, so getting a couple of higher twos makes sense. After they pick at 23, they're not scheduled to pick again until 54. That said, the Hornets would probably have to throw in another two to get it across the finish line.
Although Jeff Peterson has ties to the Atlanta Hawks, I don't see a way they can get a deal done unless a player of a future first-rounder is included. That's a pretty sizable move. It doesn't make a trade impossible, just more difficult.
And really, anything higher than Indiana at 23 is going to take more assets. If we're talking about only shipping 33 and 34, Indiana is probably as high as you'll get, but even that may be a reach. Brooklyn at 27 is more realistic.
