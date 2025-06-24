Projected lottery pick confirms workout with Charlotte Hornets
As the NBA Draft rapidly approaches, Jeff Peterson and the Charlotte Hornets are playing their cards close to their vest. Persistent rumors of desiring VJ Edgecombe quickly gave way to a rumored love affair for Kon Knueppel, which have evaporated into a growing groundswell of interest in landing Ace Bailey in the Queen City.
It's dizzying, and the non-stop rumors have fans of the Hornets scrambling around their living rooms like Charlie Day trying to put the pieces of a conspiracy theory together.
Amidst all of the pre-draft chaos, one name that continues to rise up draft boards has rarely been linked to Charlotte: Tre Johnson.
The sweet-shooting swingman out of the University of Texas is one of this draft classes most potent movement shooters. His soft touch from downtown is the primary skill that has propelled his steady rise into the top five of most prognosticators mock drafts.
On Tuesday afternoon, less than 36 hours before the draft opens, Johnson confirmed that he did indeed work out for the Charlotte Hornets.
This news comes on the heels of Johnson and Charlotte meeting at the NBA Draft combine in Chicago just a few weeks ago.
Last year, nobody linked the Hornets to Tidjane Salaun until mere hours before the draft. Could we see another late entry into the Hornets' draft discussions that have been focused around Knueppel, Bailey, and Edgecombe to this point? Only a couple of hours until we find out for certain.
