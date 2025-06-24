Ace Bailey could still be in play for the Hornets despite declining pre-draft visit
The Charlotte Hornets are well out of position to land one of the Rutgers stars, Dylan Harper, and the other, Ace Bailey, may not be in play for them either, although he'll likely be on the board when they're on the clock.
According to NBA draft insider Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Bailey declined a pre-draft visit with the Charlotte Hornets among other teams.
“We have Ace Bailey at sixth (overall) right now to Washington. That is what we understand to be one of his preferred destinations - six, seven, or eight - Washington, New Orleans, or Brooklyn. He has declined all invite invitations from Philadelphia at three, Charlotte at four, and Utah at five. But today, we started hearing some rumblings that one of those teams at four or five could just decide to take Ace Bailey with their pick, regardless, potentially for a trade. Maybe one of those teams at six, seven, or eight decides to make an aggressive move. Does Washington decide to move to four to get ahead of New Orleans or Brooklyn? Both of those teams have the assets to move up if they want.”
Bailey's representation has reportedly rubbed many front offices the wrong way throughout the draft process, but his skillset is hard to ignore. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Scarlet Knights, earning All-Big Ten honors.
The problem for Charlotte, outside that he may not want to be there, is that he doesn't fit. And yes, I know the Hornets should be drafting best available over fit, but they already have a long, rangy wing who can score the ball in Brandon Miller. Neither Miller nor LaMelo Ball don't offers much on the defensive end, and neither does Bailey. Adding a third member to the backcourt who struggles defensively is only going to worsen the situation on that end of the floor for Charles Lee.
I understand Charlotte taking Bailey if it results in a trade. Drafting and keeping him doesn't make a whole lot of sense, especially for a GM who needs to get this pick right.
