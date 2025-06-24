Dylan Harper-Hornets dream shattered by latest NBA draft report
There's virtually no chance Dylan Harper falls past the second pick, and if he does, he's certainly not making it to fourth for the Charlotte Hornets to pick. He is all but assured of being the second overall pick, and while the San Antonio Spurs aren't opposed to trading the pick, it's reportedly going to cost an absolute haul.
Even moving up from fourth to second would cost, especially if the Spurs are bent on fleecing whatever team they trade with. Charlotte and Philadelphia might have the easiest time moving up, but it's still highly unlikely.
"They want a ridiculous haul," a front office executive said per Bleacher Report. "Far more than I’d expect anyone to give up." That doesn't exactly sound like something Charlotte would be willing to do this year.
The possibly difficult fit for Stephon Castle, Harper, and De'Aaron Fox opened the door for a team like Charlotte, but that door is only slightly open. Even though none of Harper, Castle, or Fox shoot the three well, San Antonio will worry about that later unless an offer absolutely blows them away. The Hornets aren't going to do that.
NBA insider Kevin O'Connor said that the Spurs "haven’t engaged in anything serious, leaving suitors thinking they’ll just take Harper, bank on his massive upside, and figure out team fit later." The only way to change their mind is to send them a blank check, so to speak, and that is not only unwise but unlikely for Charlotte.
