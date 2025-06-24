NBA Draft roundtable: Who will the Charlotte Hornets select with the fourth overall pick?
Our staff at Charlotte Hornets on SI have put on their general manager hats and made their picks ahead of Wednesday's NBA Draft. With Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and VJ Edgecombe projected to be off the board when Charlotte selects at number four, the staff has come to somewhat of a consensus less than 36 hours before the draft kicks off.
Schuyler Callihan - Kon Knueppel - Duke
With VJ Edgecombe likely coming off the board, it leaves Knueppel, Tre Johnson, and Ace Bailey as the top options for Charlotte. With Bailey reportedly declining a pre-draft visit with Charlotte, I don't see Jeff Peterson wanting to take someone who doesn't truly want to be here. Plus, not getting to know the player better has to play a factor.
Knueppel could be the best pure shooter in this draft class, and let's not forget that a year ago, the Hornets had major interest in Dalton Knecht. So much so that they even tried to make a trade for him back at the deadline this past season. With the L.A.-Charlotte front office relationship likely shattered, you might as well forget about the two coming together on another deal. Knueppel is their guy after missing out on Knecht.
Tom Gorski - Kon Knueppel - Duke
I’m not the biggest fan of this pick, but it feels like your traditional Hornets selection. VJ Edgecombe should be the pick in an ideal world, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be there. I definitely wouldn’t be a fan of Knueppel if they took him at 4, but if they can move back 2-3 spots and then add some additional draft capital alongside Knueppel, I could probably get behind it.
I do think Khaman Maluach is a sneaky selection people aren’t considering enough being in play at 4. However, I think Knueppel ends up being the pick, whether they stay or move back.
Owen O'Connor - Kon Knueppel - Duke
I would love to say VJ Edgecombe here, I really would, but it’s just so unlikely. Unless the Sixers shock the world and go with Ace Bailey or Tre Johnson, Kon Knueppel is the guy. My guess is that once VJ goes at 3, the Hornets trade back with either the Nets or Wizards, accumulate assets, and then select Knueppel. I really like Tre Johnson and I do believe he fits this team really well, but his floor is extremely low and missing on another top selection could spell serious trouble for Jeff Peterson. Kon may not have the highest ceiling, but he’s still a safe pick and will fit the Hornets roster.
Zachary Roberts - Kon Knueppel - Duke
I think the Hornets want to (but shouldn’t necessarily) play it safe after swinging and missing last year. This is the class to go for it, but I can get behind being safe, and it’s not like Knueppel is bad. He should fit nicely with the roster, and I don’t think Ace Bailey is in their plans anymore. VJ Edgecombe won’t be there, and Khaman Maluach is so far from a legitimate option, so give me the safe, lethal shooter.
Matt Alquiza - VJ Edgecombe - Baylor
The links between VJ and Philadelphia are too strong - something has to be up here. I'm not 100% sold that Daryl Morey is 100% sold on drafting Edgecombe, and there is definitely a world in which he's on the board for Charlotte when they are on the clock at number four. There is also a world in which Charlotte has fallen in love with VJ, and they decide to trade up to number three with Philadelphia to land him in the Queen City.
The fit with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, the intel, the work ethic: it all makes too much sense for VJ to not land in Charlotte on draft night. We'll have our answer soon enough, but I'm still a believer that VJ will wind up in the Queen City.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets guard Tre Mann given clean bill of health ahead of pivotal offseason
Why the Hornets keeping Jusuf Nurkic wouldn’t be as wild as it sounds
Hornets can start free agency talks: Will Tre Mann, Seth Curry be back?
NBA analyst makes wild prediction regarding Hornets' big men