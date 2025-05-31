All Hornets

A carnival or a basketball player? NBA insider says LaMelo Ball needs to decide what he is

Zach Lowe took a little shot at the Charlotte Hornets' point guard.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 12, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) warms up on the court before the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
The style of LaMelo Ball's game doesn't appeal to everyone.

As a matter of fact, it's often the thing that has folks around the industry question his level of seriousness. His flashy, yet risky gameplay can be considered reckless.

Whether it's no-look passes, forcing stylish passes into incredibly tight windows, or his signature one-legged three from four feet beyond the arc, each part of the "flash" should have its own time and place, but for LaMelo, it's how he plays all the time.

NBA insider Zach Lowe recently called out his play style when briefly mentioning the Hornets on his podcast.

“Your concerns are legitimate. Look, LaMelo Ball has to decide: Am I a carnival or am I a basketball player? Because if he decides he's a basketball player, he could be pretty damn good.”

When you combine the flashiness with the fact that he's missed so much time due to injury and is on a team that has resided in the NBA's cellar for the last three years, you get the "unserious" label that's been thrown onto him by the national media.

If you've been able to spend any amount of time around LaMelo, you know that to be untrue. He's extremely competitive, wants to win, loves the game, and consistently works at perfecting his craft. If/when the Hornets start winning, the national narrative will change.

Schuyler Callihan
