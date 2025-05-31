The decision on Mark Williams' future will headline the Hornets' 2025 offseason
There's a lot that the Charlotte Hornets have to figure out this offseason, but one of the biggest decisions will be what the team decides to do with Mark Williams. Now, he's under contract through the end of next season, but they'll need to figure out if he's a part of their future sooner rather than later.
Dan Favale from Bleacher Report calls resolving the Mark Williams situation, the number one thing the Hornets would do if free agency began today.
"It isn't clear whether he showed enough for Charlotte to consider him part of the core. A checkered health bill doesn't help matters. Williams has missed more games for his career (140) than he's played (106). His back-line defense also remains spotty. There have been flashes, but it's not clear whether he can morph into a consistent interior anchor.
"The Hornets are running out of time to see what Williams becomes. He is extension-eligible this summer, so if they have no inclination to pay him now or in 2026 restricted free agency, they're better off trying to move him...again."
While it would make sense to try and move Williams now, when he just showed he does have a ton of offensive potential, and he's healthy, I'd argue it's in the Hornets' best interest to hold on to him and see if he can be their franchise center. Charlotte has struggled to identify/develop centers over the years, and the last thing you want to do is prematurely give up on one, even with the noted health issues.
