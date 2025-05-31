All Hornets

The decision on Mark Williams' future will headline the Hornets' 2025 offseason

Will the Charlotte Hornets keep their young center or try to trade him again?

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
There's a lot that the Charlotte Hornets have to figure out this offseason, but one of the biggest decisions will be what the team decides to do with Mark Williams. Now, he's under contract through the end of next season, but they'll need to figure out if he's a part of their future sooner rather than later.

Dan Favale from Bleacher Report calls resolving the Mark Williams situation, the number one thing the Hornets would do if free agency began today.

"It isn't clear whether he showed enough for Charlotte to consider him part of the core. A checkered health bill doesn't help matters. Williams has missed more games for his career (140) than he's played (106). His back-line defense also remains spotty. There have been flashes, but it's not clear whether he can morph into a consistent interior anchor.

"The Hornets are running out of time to see what Williams becomes. He is extension-eligible this summer, so if they have no inclination to pay him now or in 2026 restricted free agency, they're better off trying to move him...again."

While it would make sense to try and move Williams now, when he just showed he does have a ton of offensive potential, and he's healthy, I'd argue it's in the Hornets' best interest to hold on to him and see if he can be their franchise center. Charlotte has struggled to identify/develop centers over the years, and the last thing you want to do is prematurely give up on one, even with the noted health issues.

