The Hornets' Dilemma: Rip it down to the studs or keep investing in the young core?
While the Charlotte Hornets appear to have a bright future on paper, they're also in a spot where they could rip this thing down to the studs (except for Brandon Miller) and start over again.
It's not what any fan wants to hear, but at some point, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has to draw a line in the sand for this young core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams. Outside of Bridges, the oldest of the group, injuries have been a massive thorn in the side for the other three. The front office can't continue to expect "next year is the year" where they all stay on the floor, and they begin to play competitive basketball.
So, does Peterson decide to add to this core this offseason or rebuild this thing around Brandon Miller?
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report is wondering the same thing.
"Miller may be overtaking LaMelo Ball as Charlotte's cornerstone piece, but that's the heart of the decision ahead. Should the Hornets continue forward with the same core, add another high lottery pick and hope they're the next Detroit Pistons?
"They may be leaning against that if the rescinded in-season trade of Mark Williams is any indication. The young center is extension-eligible, but his questionable durability is why Charlotte was willing to move him to the Los Angeles Lakers in February."
Pincus also predicted that Charlotte quietly explores a move for LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams. They may snoop around for a deal, but if they do, it won't go unnoticed. He's a high-profile name that has been attached to big market teams in the past by national outlets, so the second Charlotte browses around, word will get out.
The Hornets may consider moving parts of their core, but in all likelihood, they'll have a rather quiet summer and try to "run it back" one more time, giving this group one last shot to prove they can be the ones to elevate the franchise from the basement of the NBA.
