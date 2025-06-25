Should the Hornets still consider taking Ace Bailey despite declining draft visit?
Ace Bailey has been the talk of the 2025 NBA Draft. Despite his enormous talent, he seems to be shooting himself in the foot in the pre-draft process, including declining a workout with the Hornets.
The Hornets aren't the only team that Bailey has canceled a workout with. He hasn't worked out for any team prior to the draft, becoming the only American-born prospect to do so.
Charlotte holds the fourth overall pick in the draft, and Bailey is certainly talented enough to be considered at that spot. Unfortunately, his reps have indicated they do not want to go to Charlotte or Utah ahead of the draft.
Is Bailey worth the risk? He has unique size, standing at 6'10", while being able to control the ball with the skills of a guard. His length allows him to bother shooters on the defensive end, too.
Bailey is a decent shooter and a good rebounder, but he wants to go somewhere that will give him the ball all of the time. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller dominate the ball right now, so that doesn't leave Bailey with many opportunities to create off the dribble.
Still, the Hornets are starved for talent. Adding Bailey would give them a forward who can help with their rebounding problem while offering a mismatch on the offensive end of the court.
The risk would be worth it for a franchise that is searching for its first playoff berth since the 2015-16 season. Talent accumulation should still be the highest priority for this team.
Figuring out whether Ball can stay healthy enough to be the best player on a playoff team is going to be the top goal on the court next year. Bailey would certainly take some pressure off of him.
In his one season at Rutgers, Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 46% from the field and 34.6% from beyond the three-point arc.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
How to watch the 2025 NBA Draft and receive live Charlotte Hornets updates
NBA draft day: Top news, rumors, and what to watch for with the Hornets
Hornets NBA Draft roundtable: Predicting draft day trades Charlotte could be involved in
Three players the Charlotte Hornets should consider moving on from this offseason