Hornets NBA Draft roundtable: Predicting draft day trades Charlotte could be involved in
Happy draft day! The Charlotte Hornets own three picks in the 2025 NBA Draft (as of Wednesday morning), but Trader Jeff Peterson is liable to wield his draft pick equity to swing a deal this week. Our staff at Charlotte Hornets on SI fired up the trade machine and predicted a handful of trades we could see the Hornets making over the next 48 hours.
Matt Alquiza: Charlotte sends #33 and #34 to Orlando for #25
This isn't the flashiest projected trade in the world, but it makes sense for both sides.
Charlotte consolidates their early second rounders in order to move up for a big swing at the end of the first round. Charles Lee and Jeff Peterson may be wary to bring three rookies into the fold this offseason, so a move up to get a prospect ranked higher on their board could be on the table.
For Orlando, the Desmond Bane trade vaulted them into championship contention and likely into the second apron once they pay their stars. Netting two early second round picks makes sense for the Magic, giving them two bites at the apple to find a cheap, cost-controlled quality contributor to surround Bane, Paolo Banchero, and Franz Wagner.
Tom Gorski: Charlotte sends #4 to New Orleans for #7, #23, and a 2031 first-round pick swap
The Pelicans are going to want to move up for Ace Bailey and this trade offers the Hornets much needed draft capital. They won’t move back too far and are still in play for Knueppel, who they might be comfortable taking at No. 4. There’s a reason the Pelicans made a move to acquire pick No. 23 last week. The Hornets could grab Knueppel at No. 4 and then target a big man at No. 23, while eventually moving off and shopping Mark Williams. This is a deal that makes a lot of sense for Charlotte.
Austin Leake: Charlotte sends #4 to Brooklyn for #8, #19 and #22
The Nets clearly want to move up and don’t intend to use all five of their first-round picks. It seems that Ace Bailey wants to go to Brooklyn, and they covet his skill set. The only way they can assuredly draft him is if they trade up to three or four. I anticipate Philly doesn’t make a trade, which means Brooklyn would likely try to trade with the Hornets at number four. Giving the Hornets three picks may be a stretch, but may also be necessary to move up four spots in the draft, especially when the Nets don’t particularly need all five.
Zach Roberts: Charlotte sends #4, #33, #34 and Mark Williams to Brooklyn for #8, #19 and Cam Johnson
The Nets want to move up. Charlotte should and probably does want to move down. It’s a perfect pairing, then. The Hornets can move down and safely select Khaman Maluach or Kon Knueppel, though Maluach would be better and more likely given the projected Mark Williams exit. Charlotte also get a sharpshooter in Johnson, so Knueppel is not necessary. This also gives them the later first-round pick they’d want with picks 33 and 34 but higher. There, they can draft any of the best players left to fill out the lineup that will now consist of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Cam Johnson, Khaman Maluach, and either a prospect or Josh Green.
Owen O'Connor: Charlotte sends #4, #34, and Josh Green to Brooklyn for #8, #26, and Cam Johnson
The Nets want Ace Bailey. BAD. Given that the Pels and Wizards are also after the Rutgers’ star, the Nets have incentive to trade up for Bailey. After acquiring the 22nd pick from the Hawks in the Kristaps Porzingis three team deal, the Nets now have significant draft capital to mess around with. For the Hornets, this gives them a chance to trade back, get the guy they want, acquire an extra first, and a fantastic role player alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
Schuyler Callihan: Charlotte sends #33, #34 to Boston for #28
While I'd expect Brooklyn to be the top trade candidate, I'm going to go for a less significant deal here between Charlotte and Boston. The Celtics want to shed as much money as possible, and they probably wouldn't mind if their top rookie wasn't on a guaranteed deal. Moving back a few spots and getting two cracks at landing a contributor makes sense. For Charlotte, there could be a run of bigs in the late first/early second, and if they want to make an addition to their front court, they may need to skip the line.
