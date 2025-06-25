NBA draft day: Top news, rumors, and what to watch for with the Hornets
After a long, long disappointing season filled with players shuffled in and out of lineups, injuries, rescinded trades, All-Star snubs, and essentially nothing going right, we have finally made it: Draft Day.
For the Charlotte Hornets, the draft is one of the more stressful times of the year. Last year, the team left with Tidjane Salaun, a forward out of France. Salaun was a disappointment in his rookie season, and with how lackluster the team has been in the past, a more explosive rookie would be exciting.
Duke superstar Cooper Flagg and Rutgers star Dylan Harper are essentially out of the question. Baylor's VJ Edgecombe is a question mark, as many do not know what is going on with the 76ers at pick three. Duke's Kon Knueppel and Texas' Tre Johnson seem to be the front runners, with many not knowing where Rutgers' Ace Bailey will end up.
Nontheless, it's draft day, and here is everything you need to know.
What to Know
Draft Time: 8:00 PM, EST
Draft Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
TV Channels: ESPN/ABC
Draft Order
Selection
Team
1
Dallas Mavericks
2
San Antonio Spurs
3
Philadelphia 76ers
4
Charlotte Hornets
5
Utah Jazz
6
Washington Wizards
7
New Orleans Pelicans
8
Brooklyn Nets
9
Toronto Raptors
10
Phoenix Suns
11
Portland Trail Blazers
12
Chicago Bulls
13
Atlanta Hawks
14
San Antonio Spurs
15
Oklahoma City Thunder
16
Memphis Grizzlies
17
Minnesota Timberwolves
18
Washington Wizards
19
Brooklyn Nets
20
Miami Heat
21
Utah Jazz
22
Brooklyn Nets
23
New Orleans Pelicans
24
Oklahoma City Thunder
25
Orlando Magic
26
Brooklyn Nets
27
Brooklyn Nets
28
Boston Celtics
29
Phoenix Suns
30
Los Angeles Clippers
Recent Hornets News
Rafael Barlowe reported that the Hornets have shown interest in Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears.
"The Charlotte Hornets have reportedly shown interest (in Jeremiah Fears), despite not securing a workout. From what I've heard, there's some internal belief in Charlotte that Fears and LaMelo Ball could share a backcourt."
Fears, a 6'4" freshman, averaged 17.4 points in his lone season at Oklahoma. For the Hornets to acquire the guard, a trade back would be likely, given his current draft stock. Speaking of trade backs...
NBA Insider Jake Fischer reported that the Hornets are fielding calls to trade down.
"The Hornets are absolutely fielding trade calls to trade down as well. A lot of buzz about them liking Kon Knueppel and whether or not they'd flirt with Ace Bailey even though they didn't get him in the building and try to solicit a trade call."
Tre Johnson works out for the Hornets.
After conflicting reports, Texas guard Tre Johnson confirmed that he has indeed worked out for the Charlotte Hornets. The guard is a projected top five pick in tonight's draft.
Despite declining a pre-draft visit, Ace Bailey is still in play for the Hornets.
“We have Ace Bailey at sixth (overall) right now to Washington. That is what we understand to be one of his preferred destinations - six, seven, or eight - Washington, New Orleans, or Brooklyn. He has declined all invite invitations from Philadelphia at three, Charlotte at four, and Utah at five. But today, we started hearing some rumblings that one of those teams at four or five could just decide to take Ace Bailey with their pick, regardless, potentially for a trade. Maybe one of those teams at six, seven, or eight decides to make an aggressive move. Does Washington decide to move to four to get ahead of New Orleans or Brooklyn? Both of those teams have the assets to move up if they want.”
But, DraftExpress' Jonathan Givony reported that Ace Bailey's camp has let it be known that he does not want to be drafted by the Hornets.
"He doesn't want to be at three, four, or five."
Givony also reported that the Hornets have not totally made up their mind at four.
"I think they're still making up their mind. I think there are several guys, I mean they haven't totally ruled out the idea of drafting Ace Bailey. I think Jeremiah Fears, even though he hasn't worked out for them, is someone they are definitely considering. Tre Johnson could fit very nicely into their roster. But, you know, you just look at Kon and his fit with LaMelo Ball, with Brandon Miller, you look at just the feel for the game, the ability to be a guy that can be the face of your franchise."
Recent Mock Drafts
ESPN: Kon Knueppel, G/F Duke
CBS: Kon Knueppel, G/F Duke
SI: Ace Bailey, F Rutgers
The Athletic: Kon Knueppel, G/F Duke
USA Today: Ace Bailey, F Rutgers
NBC Sports: Kon Knueppel, G/F Duke
Yahoo Sports: Kon Knueppel, G/F Duke
New York Post: Tre Johnson, G Texas
Washington Post: Tre Johnson, G Texas
Clutch Points: Ace Bailey, F Rutgers
