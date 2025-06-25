Three players the Charlotte Hornets should consider moving on from this offseason
The Charlotte Hornets are heading into an offseason where just about anything feels possible — and almost nobody on the roster should feel completely safe.
Outside of Brandon Miller and potentially LaMelo Ball, it’s hard to imagine anyone being untouchable.
Even Miles Bridges could hear his name pop up in trade rumors. After a 19-win season, it’s clear changes are coming, and this could be the summer the Hornets finally shake things up in a real way.
With three picks inside the top 34 and plenty of work to do, standing pat isn’t an option.
So, who could be on the way out? Let’s break down three names the Hornets should seriously think about moving on from this offseason.
LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball is easily the most polarizing name in any trade conversation surrounding the Hornets. He’s the face of the franchise, the only player keeping hope alive in Charlotte—and yet, how much does that matter if he can’t stay on the floor?
Ball has suited up for just 105 games over the last three seasons, and availability remains his biggest obstacle. Even in a wide-open Eastern Conference, the Hornets are nowhere near contention, and with Ball turning 24 next season, the clock is ticking on this group’s window.
That’s why the idea of moving him—while still unlikely—can’t be dismissed. The market for a 6’7” playmaking guard with All-Star upside is real, and front offices across the league know it.
Just look at the recent haul Memphis landed for Desmond Bane: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks, plus a pick swap.
If Peterson and the Hornets can command a similar return for Ball, it would be hard not to at least pick up the phone and listen.
The Hornets shouldn’t actively shop him. But given his durability issues and where this roster stands, it’s fair to wonder how long Ball will be the centerpiece in Charlotte.
Mark Williams
Mark Williams feels like the obvious candidate to move on from. He was shopped at the trade deadline and came close to being dealt to the Lakers, but the deal fell apart due to medical concerns.
Returning to Charlotte under coach Charles Lee, it’s hard to envision a future for Williams in the Hornets’ plans. Rumors linking Duke’s Khaman Maluach to the team suggest the front office is ready to turn the page.
From a basketball standpoint, Williams doesn’t seem to fit the long-term vision. Expect Charlotte to shop him aggressively this offseason and move on.
Seth Curry
Curry is probably the most straightforward name on the list. As the Hornets pivot to youth under Peterson’s leadership, veterans like Curry and Taj Gibson don’t fit the rebuild timeline.
The Hornets will likely add three players in the draft with picks at No. 4, 33, and 34, bringing in guards and shooters who can develop alongside Brandon Miller and Tre Mann. Curry’s skill set won’t be part of next season’s plans, making a departure in free agency the most realistic outcome.
