Three prospects the Hornets could target if they trade into back half of first round
The Charlotte Hornets have just one pick (4th overall) on the first night of the 2025 NBA Draft, but that could change if Jeff Peterson gets a little antsy and wants to go up and get someone in the back end of the first round.
Fortunately for Peterson, he has the ammo to make it happen.
The Hornets own the 33rd and 34th picks near the top of the second round, which are pretty valuable, especially for teams who need to replenish their depth.
In this weekend's Charlotte Hornets On SI roundtable, our staff picks a few names the Hornets could target if they decide to package those two second-rounders to move up into the first.
Owen O'Connor: Will Riley, G/F (Illinois)
Riley had a disappointing year from what most expected from him, but the potential is still absolutely there. He’s a smart player and has extremely high upside for his draft slot. He’s had scoring flashes and would be a huge offensive wing boost off the bench for a Hornets team that desperately needs a bench wing scorer. His defensive game needs work, but his size and wingspan absolutely measure for someone who can develop into a solid defender (especially if he learns under Josh Okogie or Grant Williams).
Zachary Roberts: Egor Demin, G (BYU)
This all ultimately depends on how the board falls, because there could be some good players in round two, and there may be no one worth trading up for. But if Egor Demin falls into the 20s (he’s Tankathon’s 15th prospect), that would be worth going after. He’s got the size to play multiple positions with Charlotte and would give them another legit playmaker on the floor with LaMelo Ball (and yes, some insurance if he is traded). Getting the 19-year-old Demin to pair with VJ Edgecombe (20) or another young prospect would make for a stellar draft haul.
Matt Alquiza: Miles Byrd, G/F (San Diego State)
Byrd is a lockdown defender with a nose for the basketball. His sky-high block and steal rates in his final college season are among the best of any college prospect in recent memory. Charlotte needs versatile pieces on the wing, and Byrd’s elite defense and protectable jump shot are a tantalizing combination that they could move up for late in the first round.
