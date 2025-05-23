How can the Hornets replicate the Indiana Pacers' success?
The Indiana Pacers are three wins from the NBA Finals. They have built a team that has reached the Eastern Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons, led by a star point guard drafted in the 2020 offseason.
The Charlotte Hornets were three losses away from the worst record in the league this season. They have built a team that has been in the bottom three in the league back-to-back seasons, led by a star point guard drafted in the 2020 offseason.
They could not be further away from each other from a championship standpoint, yet, what the Pacers have done feels like something the Hornets can possibly mimic. With Tyrese Haliburton and LaMelo Ball's similarities, how can the Hornets replicate what the Pacers have done?
Finding the Second Star
Last season the Pacers dealt for Toronto Raptors All-Star forward Pascal Siakam. Siakam has been brilliant in his time with Indiana, securing an All-Star spot this season. He's a bonafide number two star, with a title under his belt already. For the Hornets, finding that second star might be easier than going the trade route: Brandon Miller.
Miller suffered a wrist injury that held him out the final three months of the season, but the potential is absolutely there. Miller was third in Rookie of the Year voting just one season ago, trailing stars Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama, and was well on his way to having a scoring leap in his second season before the injury.
Fast-Paced Basketball
The Pacers run a non-stop, fast paced form of basketball. They are constantly running at all times, and will wear any team down. The Hornets have the youth and speed to mimic this, especially with LaMelo Ball at the point guard position.
The Pacers under Rick Carlisle have been an extremely well-conditioned team, and it's allowed them to play all 48 minutes at a high paced level. Charles Lee can mimic this, and absolutely has the right players to do so.
Play through their star
The Pacers play through Tyrese Haliburton. He's one of the most dynamic players in the sport, making dazzling passes along with thrilling three point shots.
LaMelo Ball can do everything Haliburton can, and when both are 100%, perhaps even better. The Pacers have the pieces around Haliburton to help take pressure off of him. The Hornets need to be able to do so, and the sky is the limit.
