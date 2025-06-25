Trading down? NBA insider says the Charlotte Hornets are taking calls
The Charlotte Hornets were dealt a massive blow when they fell to fourth in the NBA Draft Lottery, losing out on both Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper. Sitting at four is far from ideal, as the preferred target, VJ Edgecombe, is all but guaranteed to be off the board as well.
However, it could certainly be worse, and there are upsides to this spot. It's an ideal trade-down situation, and NBA insider Jake Fischer says that the Hornets are already fielding calls about a possible move back.
"The Hornets are absolutely fielding trade calls to trade down as well," Fischer said. "A lot of buzz about them liking Kon Knueppel and whether or not they'd flirt with Ace Bailey even though they didn't get him in the building and try to solicit a trade call."
The Hornets could do any number of things, but trading down a few picks may be the smartest move out of all of them. That would drop them to fifth, sixth, or eighth, as the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Brooklyn Nets are all possible trade-up candidates.
If they did move into that range, it would be a lot safer to select Kon Knueppel, but either way, they'd still have one of the better draft prospects by staying in that top-eight frame and gain some draft capital to work with.
