What would the worst-case scenario be for the Charlotte Hornets on draft night?
A few days ago, I wrote an article depicting what the best-case scenario for the Charlotte Hornets would be in June's NBA Draft - Landing Baylor's VJ Edgecombe at pick four.
As there is a best-case scenario, there is a worst-case scenario as well. The Hornets' best-case scenario relies on the Philadelphia 76ers selecting Rutgers star Ace Bailey at pick three. By selecting Bailey, it allows the Hornets to select VJ Edgecombe at four.
So, what if the Sixers decide to select Edgecombe third overall?
Philadelphia 76ers select: VJ Edgecombe
"With the third pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers select... VJ EDGECOMBE, from Baylor University!" Adam Silver announces to the millions of people watching the NBA Draft.
All of a sudden the draft for the Hornets is turned upside down. The top pieces on the board are Ace Bailey, Texas' Tre Johnson, Duke's Kon Knueppel, and Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears. Each have their strengths and weaknesses, but selecting any of the final three would be viewed as a slight reach at pick four.
Bailey has been mocked in the top three for nearly the previous year, and should the Hornets have the chance to pick him they should be thrilled, right?
Not exactly.
From the previous article:
Ace Bailey is going to be a great player, with his offense having shades of Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Brandon Ingram. Having said that, he is not the type of player the Hornets need right now. They need defensive help, and Edgecombe does not require the ball in his hands like Bailey does.
Ace Bailey is extremely raw. He needs to find a home where he can develop properly, which Charlotte may not be. What makes Edgecombe perfect for the Hornets is that he is NBA-ready and projects to be a perennial All-Defensive player. Bailey has the measurements for a solid defender, but may never reach the level that Edgecombe will. Given the fact that the Hornets already have a near black-hole defender in their starting lineup right now (LaMelo Ball), and a four who cannot guard the paint (Miles Bridges), the team cannot bring in another defensive liability.
If the squad wants someone out of the four top players mentioned who can bring a defensive impact, Kon Knueppel should be their guy. However, most mock drafts see the Duke star going around six or seven, which would be viewed as a reach unless the Hornets trade down.
It may seem small, but the Sixers going with VJ Edgecombe could have a ripple effect on the Hornets far greater than some realize.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA pundit believes one team should have LaMelo Ball on its radar
NBA analyst names three players the Hornets must target this offseason
Hornets center Mark Williams 'dream' target for three teams, says NBA analyst
Mark Williams to the Celtics? A trade idea that makes sense for Charlotte and Boston