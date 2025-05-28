Mark Williams to the Celtics? A trade idea that makes sense for Charlotte and Boston
Not only is it an extremely important offseasons for the Charlotte Hornets, it's arguably even more important for the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics, fresh off a disappointing second-round loss to the Knicks, have what will be an eventful offseason ahead of them. They will be without superstar Jayson Tatum, who suffered a torn achilles during the Knicks series. They are transitioning to new ownership as well, who will be looking to make changes to the most expensive roster in league history.
There have been two Celtics with their name swirling in trade rumors, guard Jrue Holiday and big man Kristaps Porzingis. Holiday will be 35 in a few weeks, and is due $134 million over the next four seasons. As for Porzingis, he is due $30 million next season, but extremely disappointing postseason play has given the Celtics high interest in moving the Latvian big man.
So where do the Hornets play into this?
At the 2025 trade deadline, the Hornets dealt Mark Williams to the Lakers, and followed it up by bringing in Jusuf Nurkic from the Suns. In his first meeting with the press following the deal, head coach Charles Lee noted that he was excited to have a big man with shooting ability.
Though the Williams deal was rescinded, Nurkic was still an important part of the Hornets' rotation, and took around a three per game. Lee's offense clearly requires a center who has the ability to stretch the floor, and Mark Williams does not fit that need.
A certain Celtics center that he used to coach does.
The Trade
Boston Celtics recieve: Josh Green, Josh Okogie, Mark Williams
Charlotte Hornets receive: Kristaps Porzingis, 2025 - Round 1 (28), 2027 - Round 1 (Lottery Protected)
So, why would the Hornets do this?
Porzingis only has one year left on his deal. After his disappointing postseason, Porzingis absolutely has incentive to build his rep back up to receive a lucrative deal in free agency. Charles Lee would receive a stretch five that he has been looking for, and one that he has experience working with. His defensive and post-up ability should not go unnoticed too, and it adds a piece to the Hornets offense that none of the centers on the roster currently can do.
The squad also adds two first round picks, one being the 28th pick in the draft. Given the fact that the Hornets own two high second round picks (#33 and #34), they may be able to deal back into the lottery, landing them two high level players in the draft. All of a sudden they would turn Josh Green, who had a down year, Josh Okogie, who's name has been swirling in trade rumors since the team acquired him a month ahead of the deadline, and Mark Williams, who they obviously tried to move at the deadline, for Kristaps Porzingis, a lottery selection, and a future first round pick.
As for the Celtics, they now have two moveable contracts in Josh Green and Josh Okogie if they do not want to keep them around. However, Green and Okogie were productive for the Hornets, so there is reason to hold onto them. The main piece of the trade is Mark Williams. Williams plays similar to former Celtic Rob Williams, who the team had great success with. The Celtics were clearly a better basketball team with a non shooting big on the floor (Luke Kornet), and adding one in Mark Williams could help elevate them in two years when Jayson Tatum is healthy.
This move opens $3 million in cap, but there is a likely world where Green and/or Okogie is moved to create even more room. Yes, the Celtics would deal their first this season, but as long as their 2026 first is under control, they should feel relaxed.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charlotte Hornets second round NBA draft target: Adou Thiero
How the Hornets can totally reshape their roster with shocking mock trades
Three bold predictions for the Charlotte Hornets' offseason
Why Grant Williams is still an important piece for the Charlotte Hornets