Former Hornet Terry Rozier is under investigation in illegal gambling scheme
Former Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is being investigated as to whether or not the veteran manipulated his performance as part of an illegal sports betting scheme, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The gambling ring that was accused of conspiring with Jontay Porter, who was banned from the league last April for helping bettors by intentionally underperforming in NBA games, also placed significant bets against Rozier in a March 2023 game.
In said game, the Hornets fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 115-96. Rozier started, recording five points on a pair of made baskets. He left the game with a sore right foot after playing 10 minutes.
Rozier has not been accused of wrongdoing by the NBA, Tim Reynolds of the AP reported.
“In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans. The league conductedan investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules. We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation.” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.
The Hornets traded Rozier to the Miami Heat last January for Kyle Lowry and an unprotected 2027 first round pick. Rozier has been having a down year with Miami, averaging 12.1 points on 41% from the field and 29% from behind the arc.
