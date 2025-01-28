Hornets guard LaMelo Ball exits game vs. Lakers with an ankle injury
In the first half of Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball exited the game with an ankle injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the night.
Ball drained a three-point shot, and on his way back, he accidentally stepped on the foot of Jared Vanderbilt, causing him to immediately hit the deck. Ball laid there for a second but popped right back up and hobbled down the runway and into the locker room under his own power. There are no further details on the injury at this time, but it could just be a precautionary measure to keep him out for the rest of tonight's contest due to his long history of ankle injuries.
At the time of his departure, Ball had seven points, one assist, and one steal in nine minutes of action. The Hornets are already without Brandon Miller and Grant Williams for the rest of the season, and it doesn't appear Tre Mann is anywhere close to a return. The last thing the Hornets can afford is another long-term injury to a key player.
Stay tuned to Charlotte Hornets On SI in the coming days for the latest on Ball's injury.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charles Lee talks LeBron James: Hornets coach shares insight ahead of matchup with surging Lakers
What are the Hornets' biggest needs ahead of the trade deadline?
NBA Mock Trade: Lakers get much-needed guard depth from Hornets
The Hornets attempt to dethrone LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers