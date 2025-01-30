NBA Mock Trade: Hornets, Clippers link up for five-player deal
The Charlotte Hornets are likely to pull off one more trade before the NBA Trade Deadline. They have several possible candidates, but a fire sale remains unlikely. The Los Angeles Clippers are slowly starting to get healthier and can make a run in the Western Conference. To aid in that pursuit, Los Angeles should call the Hornets up.
Hornets, Clippers link up in NBA mock trade
The Clippers have gotten healthier in the frontcourt. Every NBA contender can always use shooting and guard depth, though. That's exactly what the Hornets can provide the Clippers with in the form of Seth Curry and Vasilije Micic.
With LaMelo Ball out, the guard rotation is thin, so this probably only happens under the caveat that Ball is not going to miss the entire rest of the season. In that case, Micic, Curry, and Taj Gibson head to LA. In return, Mo Bamba, PJ Tucker, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2030 second-round pick come to Charlotte.
The Clippers get veterans in the backcourt. One of them, Curry, remains a sharpshooter off the bench, an ideal thing for a playoff team to add at the deadline. Micic is a strong defender and passer, which is another useful thing to have coming off the bench.
Taj Gibson is a throw-in to make sure this trade doesn't deplete the Clippers' frontcourt. Neither Bamba nor Tucker are major rotational players for the Clippers now anyway, but they need to have a healthy body there and Gibson isn't doing a ton for Charlotte.
The Hornets get a young center that fans used to clamor for the front office to add in Bamba. He's an expiring contract, so this would be an audition of sorts. Tucker is also an expiring contract, and he'd be a prime buyout candidate. It frees up a lot of financial space for the Hornets and adds two second-round picks to their growing draft capital.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Depleted Hornets match season-low in scoring following loss to Nets
The offense has arrived, but Mark Williams has to be better defensively
Injuries cause the ESPN BPI to favor Nets over Hornets
Analyzing the potential impact of a Khris Middleton-to-Charlotte trade