LaMelo Ball 34 point performance not enough for the Hornets who fall to the Knicks

Coming off one of the worst losses of the season against the Nets, the Charlotte Hornets traveled across the Brooklyn Bridge to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Hornets would be missing Brandon Miller for the second straight night, with Tre Mann also sitting out.

The two teams met exactly a week prior, another game in contention for worst loss of the season for the Buzz. The Hornets were thoroughly outplayed that night, falling 129-101 at home, and were looking for a chance at revenge on Wednesday night.

Through the first quarter, it looked as if it would be another repeat of the previous blowout. The Hornets scored under 20 points in the first quarter for the first time in the 2025-26 season, losing the first quarter 27-12. Sion James scored five of those points himself, the only Hornets player with multiple baskets in the first.

They turned things around quickly in the second quarter, though.

LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel scored seven each, Liam McNeeley chipped in five, and Ryan Kalkbrenner recorded four points as the Hornets put together a 24-8 run late in the first half to cut the lead down to just three points.

A Jalen Brunson three gave the Knicks some breathing room before the half, as they went into the locker room with a six point lead.

The third quarter was another repeat of the first quarter, and an 11-0 run between the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth gave the Knicks their largest lead of the game at 22 points.

For the first time in what feels like forever, LaMelo Ball got in a groove scoring. He recorded 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in the first quarter, helping lead a 18-4 Hornets run to get them back into the ballgame.

Him and second year man Tidjane Salaun were seemingly forming a connection in the fourth, as the former sixth overall pick had 5 points, both on assists from Ball. He finished with 13 points, the second back-to-back double digit scoring games of his NBA career.

Despite the late runs, the Hornets did not have the firepower to win the match, and they fell 119 - 104 to the Knicks.

LaMelo Ball

After thirty days without scoring 30 points or more, LaMelo snapped his streak with a 34 point, 8 rebound, 9 assist performance. His excellent third quarter kept the Hornets within striking distance of the Knicks.

It was also the first time since returning from injury that the former All-Star was not on a minutes restriction, finishing the night with 37 minutes.

