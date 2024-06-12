Hornets Free Agency Target: Naji Marshall (UFA)
Age: 26, Height: 6'7, Position: SG/SF, Prev Annual Salary: $1.9 Million
Scouting Report
After going undrafted in 2020, Marshall caught on with the New Orleans Pelicans and after two seasons emerged as a nightly rotation player averaging 21.3mpg in 143 games.
At 6'7 with a 7'1 wingspan, he has great size on the wing which he uses to great effect defensively. His effort and physicality make his presence felt every night even if the scoring isn't there, which can come and go.
Perhaps the most underrated part of Marshall's game is his passing, where he boasts a 2:1 assist to turnover ratio. In terms of scoring, Marshall likes to get to the mid-range, over his career he has managed to gradually improve to be a league average three point shooter.
How 2023/24 Went...
This past season was Naji Marshall's best of his career, averaging 19 mpg 7.1 pts 3.6 reb 1.9 ast 0.7 stl 0.2 blk 1.0 to on 46% from the field and 39% from three. Marshall cemented a place in the Pelicans playoff rotation, beating out lottery picks Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins.
While his minutes and total scoring dipped slightly from the year before, his effective field goal percentage increased from 49% to 54%. This was boosted by shooting a career best 39% from three, the three years prior he shot a combined 29%.
Fit With the Charlotte Hornets - Back-up SG/SF
Melton is a traditional "Glue Guy", he helps everyone else on the floor play better and buys into his defensive role well. The Pelicans might be forced to move on due to tax concerns, and also having two lottery players who play the same position waiting for an opportunity.
Marshall ranks in the 96th (Defensive) and 83rd (Offensive) percentiles for rebounding, giving Charlotte some much needed physicality. With the second unit, Marshall would also have more playmaking responsibilities which he has shown he has the ability to do. Overall, adding a versatile, playoff proven back-up wing would significantly improve Charlotte's depth.
Projected Salary - $8-12 Million Per Year
The Hornets would likely have to use close to their full mid-level exception to lure Marshall to Charlotte, with no shortage of contenders likely vying for his services. With Marshall entering his peak age 26 season and looking to have made a breakthrough with his three point shooting, his next contract could be a steal.