Score predictions for the Charlotte Hornets' matchup vs. Detroit Pistons

Later tonight in Detroit, the Charlotte Hornets will look to push their winning streak to three games when they square off with the Pistons.

Here are our picks for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan: Pistons 121, Hornets 115

I almost called for the upset here before I thought it over a few minutes longer. What happened Thursday night makes it easy for anyone to start thinking too highly of this team. The reality is, the core has played eight games together, so they're naturally going to go through some phases of inconsistency. LaMelo Ball was scorching hot in that game, and tonight, I expect water to find its level. Charlotte hangs around, but not long enough.

Zach Roberts: Pistons 119, Hornets 109

I expect this to be a competitive game. The Hornets are getting healthier and have looked pretty competitive. That said, they're grossly outmatched tonight. The Pistons may well be the East’s best team, and it's going to take a Herculean effort to steal a win, something I'm not sure the Hornets have in their bag currently.

Colin Keane: Pistons 125, Hornets 110

Charlotte touched the cloud nine of their season with an explosive win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday. The Hornets couldn't miss, and their young studs played seamlessly together, making the future appear brighter and more exciting than ever. Even those hideous orange juice uniforms looked cool for a passing moment. But the moment has indeed passed. Saturday will be a return to Earth for Charlotte against a rugged Detroit frontcourt. Goal: escape the game healthy.

Ian Black: Pistons 117, Hornets 108

A matchup against the Pistons is physically and mentally demanding. Knueppel/Ball/Miller shooting 60% from three is not in the cards tonight, and the Pistons have one of the premier interior defenses in the league, so the Hornets are going to need to get creative and stay hot to keep this game competitive.

The Hornets and Pistons are slated to get the action started at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast or on NBA TV.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

More help on the way? Hornets drop optimistic update on guard Tre Mann

How to watch Hornets vs. Pistons: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

Hornets look to keep stacking wins as they face the top team in the Eastern Conference

Tidjane Salaun is starting to finally show signs of promise for the Hornets