Potential Mark Williams replacement officially declares for 2025 NBA draft
All eyes are on Duke's Cooper Flagg in Charlotte and rightfully so. But considering how poor Charlotte's luck has been over the years in the NBA Draft lottery, fans should begin to familiarize themselves with other top prospects, including one of Flagg's teammates, Khaman Maluach.
On Sunday, the 7-foot-2, 250-pound big man officially submitted his paperwork to declare for this summer's draft.
If Charlotte's bad luck continues and they fall to the fifth, sixth, or perhaps seventh pick of the draft, Maluach could become a strong consideration for Jeff Peterson and Co.
Back at the trade deadline, the Hornets struck a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sending Mark Williams out of town. Obviously, the trade was rescinded and the Hornets saw Williams play some of his basketball down the stretch, but attempting to move him a second time isn't off the table, particularly in this scenario where they fall in the draft order.
Charlotte could move Williams again, get draft capital or a proven player, and replace him with a better defensive presence underneath.
Maluach is still considered a raw prospect, but his size and length give him a chance to make an impact early in his career on the defensive end of the floor. His offense is coming around, which is an odd thing to say for someone who just shot 71% from the field.
That size and athleticism are what helped him score at the collegiate level. He'll have to be a little more crafty in the NBA and clean up some of his work in the post, but the potential is certainly there for him to develop into a solid two-way player.
