This free agent could bring the two-way edge the Charlotte Hornets' backcourt lacks
The draft is just around the corner, but not long after, the Charlotte Hornets will have the opportunity to add to the roster in free agency, if they so choose. Today, we look at one player who fits much of what Charlotte is looking for.
De'Anthony Melton
Age: 27
Height: 6’2"
Position: SG/PG
Previous Contract: $12.8 Million/1yr
Player Bio
Born in the northern part of Los Angeles, Melton attended Crespi Carmelite High School. There, he led his squad to back-to-back state titles in 2015 and 2016, including clutch free throws and a chase-down block in the 2015 final game.
Following his graduation, Melton stayed in his hometown and committed to USC. His freshman season was solid but uneventful and ended in a Round of 32 loss to Baylor that also turned out to mark the end of De'Anthony's college career.
As a result of an FBI investigation into a corruption scandal, Melton was suspended before his sophomore year even started. Midway through the season, he left USC for good and declared for the 2018 NBA draft, where the Houston Rockets picked him at number 46 before immediately trading him to Phoenix.
The former Trojan played a good amount of rookie minutes on a dreadful Suns team. And even though he struggled shooting the ball, his defense stood out early on. It would continue to be his calling card in Memphis, where he was traded in 2019 and stayed for three years.
But alongside his defensive awareness, Melton began to expand his offensive game. Once his time with the Grizzlies came to an end in 2022, he finished consecutive seasons at above 37% from behind the arc and even earned a few 6th Man of the Year votes along the way.
By this point, De'Anthony was on the radar of multiple title contenders, and the 76ers ended up making a move for him on draft night. While the title hopes in Philadelphia never came to fruition in the two seasons Melton spent there, his play wasn't at fault.
Even more so, the Sixers' aspirations in 2024 were hampered in part by Melton struggling with a nagging back injury that kept him out for the majority of the season.
That same injury also prevented him from earning a larger contract in the following free agency, where he had to settle for a one-year deal with the Warriors.
How 2024/25 Went…
Pretty good, at least for the first few weeks. Melton appeared in three games for Golden State and played well before once again being sidelined by back issues. He returned soon after, played three more good games, and then tore his ACL.
Stats: 10.3pts | 3.3rbs | 2.8ast | 1.2stl | 37.1% 3pt (6gms)
The ACL tear ended Melton's season before it ever really began, and the Warriors traded him to Brooklyn in exchange for Dennis Schröder a few weeks later. His one-year contract has expired, and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent.
Fit With the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets could definitely use Melton. At 27 years old, he would be one of the more experienced players on the roster. He pairs defensive prowess in the backcourt, which is very much needed, with a reliable jumpshot from deep, which is necessary for Charles Lee's three-point-reliant offense.
But there's an obvious problem: Almost every team in the NBA can use a player like Melton. And Melton's career path suggests that playing winning basketball is a major factor in his decision-making process. That doesn't exactly favor the Hornets and makes a return to San Francisco seem more likely.
Projected Salary - $4-7 million per year
Even if Melton decides to chase the bag instead of a ring, the Brooklyn Nets would make the most sense as a destination. Not only do they have by far the most cap space, but he also has a connection to the franchise from last season.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Should the Hornets trade down? Here's what deals with picks 5–10 might look like
Buy or sell: LaMelo Ball trade rumors, Hornets keep Mark Williams, and more
Hornets pre-draft mailbag: Trade-back discussion, best + worst case draft scenarios + more
Former No. 2 Pick emerges as potential trade target for Hornets