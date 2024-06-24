Hornets Free Agent Targets: Xavier Tillman
Age: 25 Height: 6’8 Position: PF/C Previous Annual Salary: $1.93 Million
Scouting Report
Tillman played at Michigan State before being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 35th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 6’8" big man may be undersized for the PF/C positions, but his versatility, hustle, and high basketball IQ make up for what he lacks in height. His energy and willingness to defend hard, play physical, and do the little things make him a player who can make a roster despite being undersized for the position. While he is not a 3-pt shooting threat, he has been steadily working on adding it to his game to become more versatile offensively.
How 2023/24 Went
Tillman started the season in Memphis playing in 34 games before being traded to Boston at the deadline. He went from averaging 20 minutes a game for a struggling Memphis team, to averaging 13 minutes a game for a Celtics team with championship aspirations, and he showed he is willing to be a team player and do his role in those limited minutes. For the Celtics, Tillman was not asked to be a scorer, but he was asked to play tough defense, rebound, run the court, bring energy, and make a shot when called upon, which he did well.
Fit With the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets struggled with frontcourt depth this past season. With Mark Williams’s injury, Nick Richards was asked to do a lot with no support or depth around him. Adding a player like Tillman makes sense to fulfill a depth piece in the frontcourt to support Williams and Richards off the bench. Additionally, Tillman has connections with new HC Charles Lee and his assistant coaches he is bringing from Boston with him, so he will have familiarity with the system they implement in Charlotte. Not to mention he was college teammates with Miles Bridges at Michigan State, so if Bridges is re-signed, that connection would be instant.
To me, Tillman’s profile of being a “do whatever it takes” big man fills a depth need this Charlotte Hornets bench has, and seems to fit the identity of what this team wants to be moving forward. His experience playing in Boston with Coach Lee, and the fact he will be on an extremely inexpensive contract, seems worthy of investing in this offseason as the Hornets continue to build a new winning culture.
Projected Salary - $2-4 million per year