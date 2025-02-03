Hornets continue homestand against division rival Wizards
INJURY REPORT
Hornets: OUT -Tre Mann (Back), Grant Williams (Knee), Brandon Miller (Wrist), LaMelo Ball (Ankle), Josh Okogie (Hamstring), Cody Martin (Core); QUESTIONABLE - Vasilije Micic (Ankle)
Wizards: OUT - Alex Sarr (Ankle), Marvin Bagley (Knee), Saddiq Bey (Knee)
Game Preview
The Charlotte Hornets (12-34) are back home again on Monday, this time hosting the division rival Washington Wizards (7-41) in what will be the third of four meetings this season between the teams.
Despite winning just seven total games so far this season- the fewest in the NBA-, the Wizards actually lead the season series 2-0 with the Hornets. The most recent matchup saw Jordan Poole hit a three-pointer with only seconds left to propel the Wizards to a 113-100 win.
The Hornets enter the matchup on a four-game losing streak, most recently falling 107-104 to the Nuggets on Saturday. Charlotte is 1-5 overall on the current homestand with three games left to be played.
On the other side, the Wizards snapped a 16-game losing streak with a 105-103 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday. Forward Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 31 points in the victory, his second time setting a new season-high in scoring within the last week.
Key Matchup - Miles Bridges vs Kyle Kuzma
The starting power forwards for the two squads represent a large portion of the output potential for these two squads tonight. Both are the second-leading scorers amongst active players on their respective rosters, both provide a variety of utilities on both ends of the court both on the perimeter and the interior, and both are leaders in their locker rooms.
Nearing the all-star break, both these teams are completely out of the playoff picture and are more focused on the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes in the bigger picture. It can be hard to find the raison d'etre when the losses are piling up far more than the wins, injuries are affecting the rotation, and players start to think about what comes next.
These are the types of games where veterans become invaluable for teams at the bottom of the standings. Setting a tone for the younger players and leading the team through whatever the rest of the season may hold.
The player between Bridges and Kuzma who steps up and fills this role tonight just might be the one who gives their team the edge to come out on top.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Washington Wizards
PG
Vasilije Micic
Jordan Poole
SG
Nick Smith Jr.
Bub Carrington
SF
Josh Green
Bilal Coulibaly
PF
Miles Bridges
Kyle Kuzma
C
Mark Williams
Jonas Valanciunas
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Tidjane Salaün added to injury report after being recalled from Greensboro
Hornets' biggest trade deadline fear has been revealed
Recent injury troubles could stagnate the Hornets trade deadline plans
What the De'Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine mega-deal means for the Hornets