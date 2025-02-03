Tidjane Salaün added to injury report after being recalled from Greensboro
The Charlotte Hornets are struggling with injuries once again. Stop me if you've heard that before. It's become the theme of this team over the past three seasons, and even a simple call-up from the G League could put someone at risk.
Monday morning, the Hornets added rookie forward Tidjane Salaün to the injury report with an illness and is listed as doubtful for tonight's game against the Washington Wizards.
Salaün had a rough go of it in his first time around with the Hornets, particularly on the offensive end, which is where he is expected to make his biggest impact. In 34 games (eight starts), he averaged just 4.7 points and 4.1 rebounds on 31% shooting from the field and 28% from three-point range.
He even struggled at the start of his tenure with the Swarm but got things turned around and looked much more comfortable with each game he played. In four games there, he averaged 13.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 39% from the field and 26% from three. Obviously, the shooting is still a big concern, but Hornets' Executive VP of Basketball Ops, Jeff Peterson, believes the framework is there for him to develop into a good shooter over time.
The Hornets and Wizards will get things started at 7 p.m. EST on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
