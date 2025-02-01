Starting lineups for Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets
Mark Williams will be back in uniform tonight for the Charlotte Hornets as they play host to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at Spectrum Center.
A few moments ago, both teams revealed their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G Vasilije Micic
G Josh Green
G Nick Smith Jr.
F Miles Bridges
C Mark Williams
Denver Nuggets
G Jamal Murray
G Christian Braun
F Michael Porter Jr.
F Aaron Gordon
C Nikola Jokic
Charles Lee on the current homestand and the fans
“It’s been an up and down of results, but I think for the most part, our competitive spirit has been there. I feel like each game has brought about a different aspect from our team. Our defense has been there some nights, and the offense hasn’t really followed suit, or vice versa. I thought last game was probably one of our more complete games where we had both things clicking for us. New Orleans, obviously, I think we had both things clicking for us, and when we do, we’re a really good team, and I think we can matchup with anybody. Hopefully, tonight is another step in the right direction. I feel like our process is continuing to improve, and the results will follow. ...It’s pretty special, I would say, when you can come to some place that wins and losses aren’t dictating how the crowd comes out. I think that every night there’s a consistency of support, energy. I definitely feed off it and I know our players definitely feed off it.... I love it. It’s just a sign of how special the fans are here, the whole situation, the Carolinas. It’s one of the main reasons I wanted to take this job is because I just think that we have such a great foundation to create something special.”
The Hornets and Nuggets will tip things off at 7 p.m. EST on WSOC-TV, channel 9.
