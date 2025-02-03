Recent injury troubles could stagnate the Hornets trade deadline plans
The NBA Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching. The Charlotte Hornets have yet to make a deal since the earlier trade of Nick Richards, despite having a few players they probably want to move on from this year. Unfortunately, they might not be able to.
Injuries play a role in every season, and they've utterly derailed the Hornets' 2024-25 season. Brandon Miller is out for the season, and by year's end, it's highly unlikely that LaMelo Ball will be eligible to win any award with the 60-game threshold. Mark Williams won't, either, and Miles Bridges might not.
Now, the health problems may pose a new issue. Not only have they destroyed Charlotte's chances at getting any traction this year, but they may also hurt their trade deadline plans. Several trade candidates are currently hurt, and they may not be able to pass a physical on a trade.
Cody Martin is a prime example. He was expected to be highly coveted at the deadline, but he's out. He's been out since January 24 and he's not expected back soon. That doesn't necessarily mean he can't be traded, it just makes it harder.
Plus, he's currently dealing with an abdomen diagnosis, but there has been talk of a sports hernia. If it's that, he will almost undoubtedly need surgery and be out for the remainder of the year, thus rendering him untradeable.
Vasilije Micic has far less value than Martin, and he's also banged up. He's dealing with an ankle injury. That probably doesn't prevent him from being traded, but it surely diminishes the possible return. Given that he's a 31-year-old backup guard, the return wasn't going to be huge in the first place.
Josh Okogie was probably not going to be flipped for more assets since he was playing so well, but now he's out with a hamstring injury. That makes him harder to flip and it also stops him from playing and theoretically raising his trade value.
Of course, the amount of injuries to other players also impacts their deadline plans. Even if all of those players were healthy, the Hornets can't really afford to deplete their rotation in such a way. With Miller and Grant Williams out for the year and Ball currently sidelined, there wasn't a lot of depth anyway. It remains to be seen what Jeff Peterson and the front office can or will do by February 6.
