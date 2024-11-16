Hornets Look To Find Their Stride Versus Depleted Milwaukee Bucks
INJURY REPORT
HORNETS: OUT - Mark Williams (L Foot), Nick Richards (R Rib), Daquan Jeffries (R Hand), QUESTIONABLE - Miles Bridges (R Knee)
BUCKS: OUT - Damian Lillard (Concussion), Khris Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Surgery), Ryan Rollins (L Shoulder), DOUBTFUL- Bobby Portis (R Elbow), PROBABLE - Giannis Antetokounmpo (R Patella), AJ Green (L Shoulder)
Game Preview
The Hornets and Bucks have been on the opposite ends of the spectrum over the last two games. While the Hornets suffered defeats to the 76ers and the Magic, the Bucks celebrated narrow wins over the Raptors and Pistons.
Both teams have players in the top four in points per game with LaMelo Ball (29.9 and Giannis Antetokounmpo (33.3). Both players have led the charge for their respective teams while dealing with injuries to their teammates and playing shorthanded.
For the Hornets, they got a positive update about Miles Bridges, who is now listed as questionable for Saturday's game. Bridges was given a two-week timeline, but has a chance of playing just nine days later. Bridges potential availability could be a big help to an undermanned Hornets roster.
As well, the Hornets will have Tre Mann back in the lineup after he missed a game with a back injury. Mann's presence was missed in the Hornets blowout loss to the Magic on Tuesday. Mann has averaged 14.8 points per game off the bench in 25.1 minutes this season.
For the Bucks, they will be without their second leading scorer in Damian Lillard with a concussion. Lillard has missed the past two games during the Bucks two-game winning streak with the injury. Lillard has averaged 26.0 points per game this season in his 10 appearances.
Unfortunately for Milwaukee, they could also be without their third leading scorer in Bobby Portis, who is doubtful for the game with an elbow injury. Portis is averaging 12.9 points per game on the year, while coming off of the bench in 10 of the 11 games played.
With both of those players potentially being out, it could put almost all of the weight on Antetokounmpo's shoulders to lead the team, as Milwaukee's bench has been bottom half in the league to start the year.
It will be an early tip-off on Saturday as the game will start at 3:00 p.m est, which is the earliest start time this season for the Hornets. The Hornets were not only swept by the Bucks last year, but they also lost by an average of 29.3 points per game over that span. Potentially this year could be the turn of the tables with the Bucks undermanned.
Key Matchup: Giannis vs Everyone
It's always been a problem stopping Giannis Antetokounmpo for any NBA team, which is what the Detroit Pistons found out on Wednesday night when Giannis scored 59 points. With that in mind, it certainly isn't very encouraging that this Hornets team will be able to prevent him from having a monstrous game.
However, since the Bucks are banged up and haven't given much help to the "Greek Freak," it might be a smart idea to solely focus on him. Surprisingly, the Hornets have done an okay job with Antetokounmpo in his career, as he's averaging just 21.2 points and 10.4 rebounds in his 36 career games versus the team.
It's going to take a total team effort to stop the two-time MVP in the Spectrum Center on Saturday night.
Projected Starting Fives
Position
Hornets
Bucks
Point Guard
LaMelo Ball
Delon Wright
Shooting Guard
Brandon Miller
AJ Green
Small Forward
Josh Green
Taurean Prince
Power Forward
Miles Bridges
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Center
Moussa Diabate
Brook Lopez
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Vasilije Micic is out of the Hornets' rotation, indicating an uncertain future in Charlotte
Comparing Tidjane Salaün's start to Hornets 2024 NBA Draft targets Castle, Knecht, and Clingan
3 most disappointing Charlotte Hornets players of early 2024-25 NBA season
Charlotte Hornets release 2024-25 City Edition Minted uniform combination