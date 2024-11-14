Charlotte Hornets release 2024-25 City Edition Minted uniform combination
The Charlotte Hornets cooked again.
Charlotte's traditional purple and teal kits are always some of the NBA's sharpest. The unique color combination was a cultural phenomenon in the 1990's, with kids and adults alike all over the country donning the Hornets' color scheme.
When the Hornets branding returned in 2016, Charlotte went back to their roots, incorporating the sleek colors in their day-to-day uniform pairings, but they went rouge when it came time to drop their annual City Edition uniforms, stunning the NBA world with slick palettes of mint, gold, and black. That beautiful color scheme has returned for the last time in 2024-25, and they'll be showcased this weekend for the first time.
The mint and gold's last hurrah
In a Thursday afternoon press release, the Hornets confirmed that the mint and gold uniforms of 2024-25 would be the final edition of the City Edition Minted Uniform branding: "With a mint green silhouette, and granite and gold accents, the uniform is a continuation of the story of the first-ever U.S. Mint – which was established in Charlotte following the Carolina Gold Rush of the early 1800s – and is the final chapter of the Charlotte Hornets City Edition Minted Uniform series that was introduced in 2020-21."
When can you see Charlotte's City Edition uniforms?
In the same press release, Charlotte announced the upcoming dates that LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and the rest of the Hornets will be wearing the fresh kits. "The Hornets will wear the City Edition uniform for 10 home games and seven road games this season, beginning with the Saturday, November 16, contest against the Milwaukee Bucks at Spectrum Center. Additional home games where the City Edition uniform will be worn include Saturday, November 30, against the Atlanta Hawks; Saturday, December 7, against the Cleveland Cavaliers; Saturday, December 28, against the Oklahoma City Thunder; Monday, December 30 against the Chicago Bulls; Friday, January 24 against the Portland Trailblazers; Saturday, January 25 against the New Orleans Pelicans; Friday, January 31 against the Los Angeles Clippers; Saturday, February 1 against the Denver Nuggets and finally on Friday, February 7, against the San Antonio Spurs."
