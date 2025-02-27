LaMelo Ball, Jusuf Nurkic added to Hornets' injury report hours ahead of game in Dallas
When it rains, it pours.
The Charlotte Hornets are in the middle of yet another brutal season and just went through the worst three-game stretch in NBA history where they were outscored by 131 points.
There's a strong chance the Hornets' struggles will continue as point guard LaMelo Ball (right ankle sorenss) and center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) have been added to the team's injury report for tonight's road game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Ball sat out Tuesday's game at Golden State, which was to be expected considering the Hornets have been extremely cautious with him in back-to-backs. The fact that his status is in question tonight is a major red flag after having a couple of days off.
As for Nurkic, he was not on the team's injury report on Tuesday, but did not check into the game. The illness could be the reason behind that DNP - Coach's Decision. In five games since being acquired from Phoenix, Nurkic is averaging 8.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game.
The Hornets and Warriors are slated to tip things off at 8:30 p.m. EST. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The Charlotte Hornets' fatal flaw has been exposed during their historic losing streak
ESPN BPI gives Hornets solid chance against Mavericks despite historic losing stretch
Early 2026 NBA Mock Draft has Hornets taking 'devastating matchup' for opponents
Hornets conclude marathon nine-game road trip against Mavericks