The Charlotte Hornets made NBA history in the worst of ways
Well, it's certainly been a roller coaster of emotions for the Hornets in the last week. They went from defeating the Los Angeles Lakers after the All-Star break to losing to Denver, but keeping it relatively competitive, to three of the worst losses in Hornets history.
The Hornets lost by 53 points to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, they then followed that performance with a 42-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Then, on Tuesday the Hornets lost by 36 points to the Golden State Warriors.
Those combined losses were more than enough to break a Charlotte Hornets record for the worst point differential in franchise history. In fact, their -131 point differential in three games is the worst in NBA history. The previous worst in league history was a -114 point differential by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022.
The shocking part about this situation is that the 7-59 Bobcats somehow never broke this record. However, it's not like 14-43 is any better, in all honesty.
In the Hornets' last three games, it hasn't just been a struggle on one side of the ball, it's been an issue on both ends. The Hornets have had major problems scoring the ball this year and in this three-game stretch, it's become more clear. The Hornets haven't scored over 100 points in their last three games.
As well, the Hornets have given up over 128 points or more in all of the three contests. To put it simply, the Hornets are playing unwatchable basketball right now. It's one thing to lose, but it's another to lose as deflating as the Hornets have lately.
Opponents have been more physical with the Hornets as of late and it's noticeably taken a toll on them. Sure, the Hornets have a lot of players who have missed a lot of time and are off and on the court, but that's no exception for flat-out atrocious basketball.
Can the Hornets turn it around?
It's hard to see them doing so, as the season slowly comes to an end. Just 25 games remain for the Charlotte Hornets, with their next matchup versus the Dallas Mavericks. The Hornets have lost by 35 or more points in their last three and look to avoid making it four straight games in Dallas on Thursday night.
