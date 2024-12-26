Hornets send KJ Simpson and Nick Smith Jr. back to the G-League before Wizards matchup
Nick Smith Jr. and KJ Simpson did not have a long stay with the Charlotte Hornets. The two young guards, both of whom were picked in consecutive drafts by Charlotte, were recalled for the matchup with the Houston Rockets. They are now back with the Greensboro Swarm.
Nick Smith Jr. and KJ Simpson head back to Greensboro
Following their one-game promotion, both Nick Smith Jr. and KJ Simpson are no longer with the Hornets. Smith Jr. was the only one of the two to get into the game against the Houston Rockets. In a 114-101 loss, the young guard played just three minutes.
He added four points and was the only player aside from Moussa Diabate to have a positive plus/minus (Smith Jr. was +6). While that is impressive, the Hornets do not have a need for him or Simpson at the NBA level any longer.
It's unclear exactly why the Hornets are sending the young guards back. There are a lot more minutes to be had for the two young guards in the G-League, but Charlotte still felt that they needed them available for Monday's contest despite them playing a combined three minutes.
It could be down to Brandon Miller's health. The wing, who has been the starting shooting guard when healthy, has missed the last few games with a sprained ankle. He is officially listed as questionable for tonight's game. If he's active, that's even fewer minutes available for Simpson or Smith Jr., who need the playing time to develop further.
