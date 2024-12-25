The Hornets' disappointing play drew boos from the home crowd on Monday night
The Hornets season has gone a lot worse than expected so far, which is saying something considering the franchise has failed to make the postseason since the 2015-2016 season.
On Monday night, the Hornets faced off against a surging Houston Rockets team where the Hornets ultimately lost 114-101. The final score was not really an indicator of how the game truly went as the Hornets trailed 62-31 at halftime, which is what drew boos from the Hornets home crowd as you can see below.
It's not every day that you see the Hornets home crowd be as vocal as they were, but since the team has had a frustrating season it seems fans have become disgruntled as well, but can you really blame them? The team has won just two of their last 17 games. Yikes.
As well, since this game occured around the holiday season, it drew more fans as there was a packed Spectrum Center of 19,134 fans in attendance. Since most Houston Rockets fans don't travel, this game was mostly filled with the fans of the Queen City.
During the game, you could see most of the fans heading to the exits early, leaving fans not as cheerful during the holiday season. However, this isn't something new, as the Hornets haven't been winners on their home floor in quite some time. Their last home win came on November 21st versus the Detroit Pistons where the Hornets won in overtime.
It's been a disheartening season for the Charlotte Hornets, but there's still time to turn it around, but will they? The Hornets' next game is against the Washington Wizards on Thursday in D.C. Charlotte was one of the Wizards' four wins on the season recently, and don't want to lose two straight to them.
However, the Hornets' next home game will be against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. It will be the team's next chance to redeem themselves in front of their home crowd and potentially give the fans something to smile about.
