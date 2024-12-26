Is Brandon Miller playing tonight? Injury updates for Hornets at Wizards
The Charlotte Hornets are wrapping up the 72 hours they had to recoup from a blowout loss to the Houston Rockets. Charlotte is headed north this evening to Washington D.C. with their sights set on vengeance.
The Hornets took an embarrassing 123-114 loss at the hands of the league's worst Wizards a week ago with one of their stars sidelined. Brandon Miller was a couple of days removed from turning his ankle against the Philadelphia 76ers, forcing him to miss that contest in the DMV and the two subsequent ones.
Ahead of Thursday's tilt in D.C., the Hornets updated Miller's status.
Hornets at Wizards Injury Report
Hornets: QUESTIONABLE Brandon Miller (L Ankle) OUT Tre Mann (Back), Grant Williams (R ACL)
Wizards: QUESTIONABLE Bilal Coulibaly (Groin), Alexandre Sarr (Back) OUT Kyle Kuzma (Ribs), Marvin Bagley (Knee)
Miller's upgrade in status is good news for a reeling Hornets squad. Charlotte is mired in a poor run of form, and the potential return of Miller will give Charles Lee's moribund offense a major boost. Before turning his ankle, Miller had scored 20+ points in 12 straight contests, a career high.
The budding superstar sophomore is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in his second NBA season.
Charlotte's ideal starting five set for their encore
Coming into the season, the Hornets planned to start LaMelo Ball, Josh Green, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams as their opening group. A slew of injuries has limited that grouping to 39 minutes and 40 seconds of play time with all five available, but we may get a second look at them tonight.
In 24 possessions of action, that combination of players was blitzed by the 76ers on defense. Philadelphia's offense decimated Charlotte's opening group to the tune of 150 points per 100 possessions, a defensive mark for the Hornets that is in the league's bottom percentile.
A matchup with a struggling Wizards squad could be the antidote for that squad's early woes.
Tonight's game is set to tip off at 7 P.M. on the FanDuel Sports Network.
