Hornets' Moussa Diabate records career outing in loss
The Charlotte Hornets never led in an eventual 114-101 loss to the Houston Rockets. It was an overall disappointing team effort. There were some solid individual performances, though. That includes Moussa Diabate having a career night and doing something only two others across the NBA have done this year.
Moussa Diabate earns career high in Hornets' loss
Moussa Diabate continues to showcase why he needs more minutes. Usually the best rebounder on the team, the French forward showed last night that he can also be a capable scorer. Eric Collins noted on the broadcast that he had five dunks, but Diabate was 6/6 from the field overall. It led to a career-high 14 points.
According to Sam Perley, that's the third-most points for any reserve without missing a shot this season. Only Jarace Walker and TJ McConnell have come off the bench to score more without missing a shot.
The fact that Diabate even took six shots is impressive. That's a total he's reached in just two other games this season. The six makes are tied for the most this year. Diabate's 14 points is a season and career high. It's just the third time he's reached double digits in scoring this year.
Surprisingly, Diabate recorded just five rebounds. He averages 7.3 per game in just 18.9 minutes per contest. The young forward sacrificed some of his rebounding for a career-high in points, though it didn't help the Hornets beat the Rockets. He and Nick Smith Jr. were the only players with a positive plus/minus, and Diabate led the team with +12.
