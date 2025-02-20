LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams ruled out for Hornets' road game in Denver
Just one night after the Charlotte Hornets stunned the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game after the All-Star break, the excitement around the team will take a big hit with starters LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Mark Williams (return to competition conditioning).
This is, however, just injury management and is not something that will keep either out of the lineup moving forward. The training staff has been very careful with both players, making sure they get the proper rest, typically holding them out of one game in back-to-backs.
Last night was the first game for Mark Williams since his return to the Hornets, which ironically came against the team he was expected to suit up for, the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams got the starting nod, and in 29 minutes of action, he posted 10 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.
LaMelo Ball missed a couple of games prior to the break, and there was some concern that he would be out for a while due to the loading up of guards such as Elfrid Payton, Damian Baugh, and Wendell Moore Jr. Fortunately, Ball was able to go and was the team's second-leading scorer on the night, finishing with 27 points to go along with six assists and five rebounds.
The Hornets and Nuggets will tip things off tonight at 10 p.m. EST.
