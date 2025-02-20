Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets
It's the second night of a back-to-back for the Charlotte Hornets, who stunned the NBA world last night by taking down Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tonight, they'll square off with the Denver Nuggets.
Can the Hornets make it two straight in the win column? Here are our picks for tonight's game.
Zachary Roberts: Nuggets 123, Hornets 110
The Charlotte Hornets are on a back-to-back on the road, and that doesn't normally bode well anyway. Never mind the fact that they're facing Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. They're mostly healthy, although it wouldn't be a shock to see either Mark Williams or LaMelo Ball (or both) sit for precautionary reasons. Nevertheless, this team just doesn't have the firepower to keep up on the road in Denver.
Matt Alquiza: Nuggets 115, Hornets 99
Is there a more difficult road trip in the league than Denver on the second night of a back-to-back? Vibes are good with the Hornets after an upset win over LA, but they’ll end tonight. Nikola Jokic had his way with Charlotte a few weeks ago, and he’ll have it again tonight.
Ian Black: Nuggets 129, Hornets 111
The Nuggets offense is on a historic pace offensively during their current win streak, a full 3.3 points per 100 possessions higher than the second-best team during that eight-game stretch. Charlotte is simply not in a position to slow them down defensively or keep up offensively.
