All Hornets

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets

Picking tonight's game between Charlotte and Denver.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half of play at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half of play at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images / Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's the second night of a back-to-back for the Charlotte Hornets, who stunned the NBA world last night by taking down Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tonight, they'll square off with the Denver Nuggets.

Can the Hornets make it two straight in the win column? Here are our picks for tonight's game.

Zachary Roberts: Nuggets 123, Hornets 110

The Charlotte Hornets are on a back-to-back on the road, and that doesn't normally bode well anyway. Never mind the fact that they're facing Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. They're mostly healthy, although it wouldn't be a shock to see either Mark Williams or LaMelo Ball (or both) sit for precautionary reasons. Nevertheless, this team just doesn't have the firepower to keep up on the road in Denver.

Matt Alquiza: Nuggets 115, Hornets 99

Is there a more difficult road trip in the league than Denver on the second night of a back-to-back? Vibes are good with the Hornets after an upset win over LA, but they’ll end tonight. Nikola Jokic had his way with Charlotte a few weeks ago, and he’ll have it again tonight.

Ian Black: Nuggets 129, Hornets 111

The Nuggets offense is on a historic pace offensively during their current win streak, a full 3.3 points per 100 possessions higher than the second-best team during that eight-game stretch. Charlotte is simply not in a position to slow them down defensively or keep up offensively.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Mark Williams’ agent defends his client’s health following failed Lakers-Hornets trade

What does the ESPN BPI say about the Hornets' chances against the streaking Nuggets?

Rescinded Mark Williams trade: Could it be a blessing in disguise for the Hornets?

Hornets look to beat another all-time great in road bout with Nuggets

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Gameday