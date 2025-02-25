Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors

All Hornets

Picking tonight's game between Charlotte and Golden State.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Damion Baugh (7) reacts after missing a shot during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Damion Baugh (7) reacts after missing a shot during the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to get a bad taste out of their mouth after being crushed by 40+ points in each of their last two games.

Unfortunately, it's going to be a bit of an uphill battle as LaMelo Ball has been ruled out as a precautionary measure - sitting him in one game of back-to-backs has been something they've done for a while, so nothing out of the ordinary there.

Here are our picks for tonight's game.

Zachary Roberts: Warriors 130, Hornets 100

The Hornets got marginally better last time out, going from a 53-point loss to a 42-point loss. This time, I think Mark Williams’ return will cut that to a 30-point loss. In all seriousness, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler should have a field day tonight.

Ian Black: Warriors 126, Hornets 105

The Hornets seasons is in danger of flatlining, and a matchup against the Warriors might be the nail in the coffin. There is no quick fix at this point, but finding a way for LaMelo Ball to shoot better than the 4/23 he has in the in last two games seems like a reasonable square one. The problem is, he won't be active for this one.

Albert Böttcher: Warriors 113, Hornets 99

Contrary to what the standings might suggest, this is a significant game for the Hornets. Charles Lee desperately needs to find a way to avoid another 30+ point blowout and the ensuing discussions. It's not so much about the result, as it is about the effort and competitiveness.

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan

