Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Golden State Warriors
Tonight, the Charlotte Hornets are hoping to get a bad taste out of their mouth after being crushed by 40+ points in each of their last two games.
Unfortunately, it's going to be a bit of an uphill battle as LaMelo Ball has been ruled out as a precautionary measure - sitting him in one game of back-to-backs has been something they've done for a while, so nothing out of the ordinary there.
Here are our picks for tonight's game.
Zachary Roberts: Warriors 130, Hornets 100
The Hornets got marginally better last time out, going from a 53-point loss to a 42-point loss. This time, I think Mark Williams’ return will cut that to a 30-point loss. In all seriousness, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler should have a field day tonight.
Ian Black: Warriors 126, Hornets 105
The Hornets seasons is in danger of flatlining, and a matchup against the Warriors might be the nail in the coffin. There is no quick fix at this point, but finding a way for LaMelo Ball to shoot better than the 4/23 he has in the in last two games seems like a reasonable square one. The problem is, he won't be active for this one.
Albert Böttcher: Warriors 113, Hornets 99
Contrary to what the standings might suggest, this is a significant game for the Hornets. Charles Lee desperately needs to find a way to avoid another 30+ point blowout and the ensuing discussions. It's not so much about the result, as it is about the effort and competitiveness.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets reveal LaMelo Ball's status ahead of clash with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors
Charlotte Hornets' narrow path to financial flexibility: Navigating 2025-26 cap space challenges
Back-to-back horrendous nights from LaMelo Ball should teach the Hornets one thing