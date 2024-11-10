Spread & Over/Under Predictions: Hornets at 76ers
The Charlotte Hornets (4-5) hit the road again on Sunday, this time traveling to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers (1-7). The Hornets are looking to extend the winning streak to three games after a dominating 103-83 win against the Pacers on Friday. The 76ers, meanwhile, are trying to right the ship on a disappointing start to the season that has led to only a single win so far. Doing so without suspended superstar Joel Embiid and injured point guard Tyrese Maxey will make the task even taller. Here are my picks for tonight's game, odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: 76ers -4.5
3-star play on the Hornets (+4.5): In a potential heat-check game for the surging core of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, catching the 76ers without Embiid is a great chance to keep the momentum going. The 76ers still have Brandon Miller’s G.O.A.T. Paul George, so there is plenty more firepower than the one-win record would imply. Andre Drummond will be a particularly interesting challenge for a Charlotte team without Mark Williams. His knack for dominating the boards could prove troublesome if the Hornets don’t properly respect the gravity of his presence. Charlotte has momentum and excitement in comparison to a reeling 76ers squad still putting the pieces together. This won’t be an easy matchup, but spotting the Hornets 4.5 points should be enough for them to provide value here.
Over/Under: 213.5
1-star play on the over: This is a low line compared to the average NBA game. The average points per game scored in the league last season was 114.2, which generally implies an average O/U line of roughly 228.5. Both of these teams are bottom-third of the league in offensive rating, defensive rating, and pace though, which can somewhat explain the low-scoring projection. This line doesn’t provide much value with the general volatility of these teams. If you were to make a pick on this line though, betting that these teams performing close to average NBA teams is a justifiable choice.
My picks this season:
ATS: 4-2 (66.7%)
O/U: 3-3 (50.0%)
Overall: 7-5 (60.0%)
