Where are they now? The 14 Hornets who were on Charlotte's roster last training camp
The Charlotte Hornets' roster has changed quite a bit since this time a year ago. As a matter of fact, you could form a whole new team with those who are no longer with the organization. Who are they and where are they now? Let's take a look.
Amari Bailey - Brooklyn Nets
The Hornets' former second-round pick lasted just one season with the organization. As new pieces arrived at the trade deadline with Vasilije Micic and Tre Mann, Bailey was blocked from having any sort of path to the NBA.
Leaky Black - Washington Wizards
Leaky played in 26 games with the Hornets last season and although he didn't light up the stat sheet, he was part of one of Dell Curry's funniest calls of the season. "I LOVE LEAKY!"
James Bouknight - Free Agent
It blows my mind that since getting released by the Hornets, no one has offered the former first-rounder another opportunity. Not even a chance in the G League? Yikes.
Gordon Hayward - Retired
The Hornets shipped Hayward to Oklahoma City at the trade deadline this past season and completely underdelivered. The Hornets received a ton of assets in return only for Hayward to hang it up this offseason. Major win for Charlotte.
R.J. Hunter - Free Agent (?)
Hunter spent some time in the G League last season but never really had a chance to make it with the big league club. There are no reports of him signing anywhere or of him retiring. It appears he's still looking for an opportunity, but no one really knows.
Kai Jones - Los Angeles Clippers
Another former Hornets' first-rounder that never panned out. Jones really struggled with physicality during his time in Charlotte/Greensboro and took some questionable shots. His departure was not a surprise for anyone after seeing his social media posts all last offseason.
Théo Maledon - LDLC ASVEL (France)
Maledon had some moments here and there, but nothing crazy. I always felt he was better suited for the G League, personally.
Bryce McGowens - Portland Trail Blazers
It was a little surprising to see the Hornets move off of McGowens so quickly, but with a new regime in place, it's understandable.
Nathan Mensah - San Antonio Spurs
Mensah saw action in 25 games but didn't give the Hornets much production. He always felt like a roster filler until the Hornets got their center depth figured out.
Frank Ntilikina - Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)
Ntilikina got injured in the preseason and once he made his way back, he only appeared in five games with the Hornets.
Terry Rozier - Miami Heat
Rozier was dealt to Miami in the middle of last season, sparking the start of a retooling of the roster. The Hornets were able to get a 2027 first-round pick in return.
Edmond Sumner - Sichuan Blue Whales (China)
Most probably forget Sumner was even on the roster. He only lasted until the third week of October as he was released to make room for Ish Smith.
JT Thor - Cleveland Cavaliers
Thor's length and athleticism always had me and others intrigued, but he just never put it all together while in Charlotte. Perhaps a change of scenery is a good thing for him.
P.J. Washington - Dallas Mavericks
P.J. Washington was a solid piece of the Hornets' roster but was always going to take a bit of a backseat to the others around him. He was way too inconsistent shooting the ball and not a big difference-maker defensively.
