Grant Williams and Seth Curry discuss desire to stay in Charlotte and be a part of Hornets turnaround
Grant Williams and Seth Curry are just like many Charlotte Hornets fans. Set aside their millions of dollars, superstar family members, elite basketball talent, and a few other things, but they're just like you and the rest of the folks that pack the Spectrum Center for Hornets home games.
They are desperate for winning basketball in Charlotte.
Both Williams and Curry are from the 704, and they have experienced firsthand how a winning basketball team can revitalize the city's long-dormant fanbase. Curry, the elder statesman in the Hornets backcourt, was an eight-year-old kid living in Charlotte when his father, Dell, was a key contributor to the 1997-1998 Hornets squad that won the third playoff series in the franchise's limited history.
During the Hornets Monday morning media day, Curry opined on how desperate the city of Charlotte is for a winning basketball team and how excited he is to be apart of it. "I always wanted to be here, and be apart of this new regime and organization. It's important for me to help this organization get back into contention. This community, this fanbase, has been yearning for a real competitive team and a playoff team for a long time now. It will mean a lot to be apart of getting that turned around, and I'm excited to get that journey started."
For Williams and Curry, it's personal. Curry said exactly that on Monday. "I think everbody knows this city, this organization is a part of who I am. I grew up here, so I have a kind of different vested interest in this team being good. The guys who came over at the deadline last year, and the guys who are on the team that are back from last year kind of got a taste of that energy after the deadline. I think we won four or five games here, and the arena had that little bit of energy to it. We had good crowds, and that excitement will be felt here early in the season. If we get off to a good start and come out here and play good basketball I think the city will embrace us and we'll pack out the arena again."
Williams doesn't have a parent that hooped in Charlotte, but he still has love for the city he was raised in. The veteran forward has been open about how important the Queen City is to him, and he doubled (and tripled) down on that importance when given the chance on Monday.
"I'm so excited to be here. This is a blessing...Not only am I affected personally by the family around me and the joy that they bring, but just the community here. I know the importance of basketball here in the state of North Carolina. I know the importance of the Charlotte Hornets and the Carolina Panthers because I've been here. When we're at our best, the city is at it's best...It's our job and our duty to make this team the best it can possibly be, not only for the people in the organization, but for the fans who come and watch us."
Charlotte hasn't made the playoffs since 2016. Charlotte hasn't won a playoff series since 2002. Jeff Peterson, Charles Lee, and every player that took to the podium on Monday are acutely aware of those facts and the role they will play in changing them. For Williams and Curry, it means just a little bit more, and folks that live and breathe Charlotte basketball should watch with pride as two native sons of the Carolinas wear the name of their city across their chest every night for the Hornets.
