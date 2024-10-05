Why Hornets head coach Charles Lee is cautious about small ball with Grant Williams
The Charlotte Hornets, under the guidance of head coach Charles Lee, are entering a new era with a roster brimming with potential.
One player who has been a focal point of discussion is Grant Williams, a versatile forward known for his ability to stretch the floor. However, despite his skillset, Lee has been cautious about fully embracing a small-ball strategy that would feature Williams at the five.
Lee explained his rationale for holding back on a full-fledged small-ball experiment.
"We're going to play around with a lot of different things," Lee said. "And because we have such great versatility, I think some guys understand how to be effective in different spots. But right now, just trying to get the bare-bones of having the five man out there and getting comfortable with that first is most important."
Lee's comments suggest a desire to establish a solid foundation before venturing into more experimental lineups. By prioritizing traditional five-man rotations, he aims to build chemistry and ensure that his players are comfortable with their roles.
This approach could also be influenced by the team's overall defensive strategy and the need to protect the rim.
While Williams undoubtedly possesses the skills to thrive in a small-ball setting, Lee's cautious approach might be a reflection of his desire to avoid disrupting the team's rhythm too early in the season.
As the Hornets continue to gel as a unit, it's possible that we could see more experimentation with different lineups.
For now, Lee's focus remains on establishing a strong foundation and ensuring that his players are prepared for the challenges ahead.
As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how the Hornets' lineup decisions evolve and whether Williams ultimately plays a significant role in their small-ball strategy.
Charlotte will tip off their preseason campaign by hosting the New York Knicks at Spectrum Center on Sunday evening, giving spectators a first look at the initial starting five lineups.
