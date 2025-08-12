3 things you can reasonably expect from the Charlotte Hornets this year
There is a wide range of possibilities for the Charlotte Hornets in 2025-26. If most of their stars get hurt again, a win total in the teens would not at all be shocking, even though the floor has seemingly been raised this offseason.
If the stars are healthy, good, and get help from newcomers, there's a chance the team contends for the Play-In Tournament and could make the playoffs in the wide-open, weaker Eastern Conference. But what's realistic among all these outcomes? Here's what I believe you can reasonably expect.
Reasonable expectations for the Charlotte Hornets next season
1. A win total in the 30s
Let's be totally honest: LaMelo Ball is going to miss some time. Even if it's just a brief stint with ankle or wrist soreness, 75 games played is a high bar that he's unlikely to clear. And expecting everyone else to avoid substantial injury is a fool's errand. They should, however, be healthier overall this season, which should lead to more wins. How many more? 11-15 is certainly feasible, so a record of 34-48 is definitely realistic. That may seem disappointing, but that's nearly double 2024-25's total, which is a major step forward.
2. LaMelo Ball averaging less than 25
LaMelo Ball averaged 25 points last season due to a few factors. First, he had very little help. Second, he loves to shoot. Third, he appeared in fewer than 50 contests. Had he been healthy, that total would've dipped into the low 20s almost assuredly. In 2025-26, he won't have to shoot more, and he should play more. He'll probably average more assists, but it will come at the cost of some scoring.
3. Only one rookie will average double figures
The Hornets quietly have a really strong rookie class in Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, and Ryan Kalkbrenner (with Sion James there, too). Knueppel might start, but he'll play big minutes regardless. McNeeley could be a key role player, and there's a world where Kalkbrenner is the starting center. Still, don't expect them all to be huge scorers. Kalkbrenner is a defensive guy who would be the fifth option in most lineups. McNeeley doesn't have the scoring prowess just yet to top double digits. Knueppel probably will because half his shots will be open threes, and he'll probably play the most.
